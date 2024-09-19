Las Vegas Strip casino brings back another superstar residency

Las Vegas has been known for long-running headliner residencies dating back to pianist Liberace's start in the 1940s to Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack in the early 1960s and Elvis Presley's residency at the International Hotel beginning in 1969.

Today, Sin City still has long-running residencies that are home to stars of past decades. Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton began headlining in Las Vegas in 1963 and currently performs a residency at the Flamingo's Bugsy's Cabaret Showroom, which runs through Dec. 30, 2024.

1970s teen idol Donny Osmond began his residency at Harrah's Las Vegas Showroom in August 2021 and is set to continue performing through Nov. 16, 2024.

Another 1970s pop superstar, Barry Manilow, started his long-term residency at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas, formerly the International Hotel and Las Vegas Hilton, in February 2005. Manilow broke Elvis Presley's record of 636 consecutive sold-out shows at the International Theater in September 2023.

Manilow will continue adding to his sell-out streak as he has extended his historic engagement by 48 more dates at the International Theater from Feb. 13 through Dec. 13, 2025.

Most visitors to the Strip might prefer to see more recent or popular singers and bands when they are spending big bucks on entertainment.

The biggest, most popular show currently on the Strip is The Eagles' residency at Sphere Entertainment's (SPHR) Sphere, which opens Sept. 20 for a 20-show run, which is set to end Jan. 25.

Another huge residency on the Strip is Adele's Weekends With Adele at MGM Resorts International's Dolby Live at Park MGM, which wraps up a 100-show run with 10 more shows from Oct. 25 to Nov. 23.

Country superstar Carrie Underwood performs her "Reflection" residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Oct. 16 and 18 before returning for three shows in March and another three in April 2025.

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on Aug. 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Lionel Richie returns for more Las Vegas Strip residency shows

Superstar pop singer Lionel Richie has a long list of classic hit songs from the 1970s, 80s, and 90s that appeal mostly to the older crowd on the Las Vegas Strip but also attract younger fans due to his appearances on "American Idol."

The "All Night Long" singer has a long-running residency on the Strip dating back to 2019 at the Encore Theater at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Wynn Las Vegas and has sold out over 40 performances since he launched the engagement.

Before launching his residency at the Encore Theater, Richie headlined his "All The Hits" residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Las Vegas in 2016-2018.

Richie returns to the Encore Theater for six more shows on his "King of Hearts" residency scheduled for Jan. 15, 18, 19, April 9, 11, and 12, 2025.

Artist, AEG and Amex presales are underway and end on Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Tickets are still available for the 12 remaining shows in 2024 on the "King of Hearts" residency, which include Sept. 21, 25, 27, Oct. 9, 11, 12, Nov. 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16.