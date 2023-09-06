There are times when tourists are glad that "what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas."

People who visit Las Vegas often give in to their wildest desires. The city, often called Sin City, caters to every indulgence.

You can, of course, gamble nearly everywhere. The airport has slot machines, bars have table-top video poker, and casinos are never more than a short walk away.

The Las Vegas Strip also offers all sorts of other indulgences. You can eat everything from the finest cuisine to late-night bottom-tier fast food. And, even if you come to regret your bill at one of Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Nobu locations or an ill-advised second dinner at White Castle, Denny's, or the 24-hour sushi place (yes, there is one), most people wake up the next day ready to make more mistakes.

The Strip also offers an endless array of shopping where you can use your winnings to buy yourself something indulgent or use a credit card to purchase an apology gift for one of the many indiscretions a Las Vegas trip might lead to. And, of course, cannabis is legal in Las Vegas, and alcohol seemingly flows from the tap.

Las Vegas has been known for its nightlife, with major musical acts performing residencies and the Strip's nightclubs hosting the biggest DJs and electronic dance music (EDM) artists. Visitors to Las Vegas, however, don't want to confine their party to the daylight hours.

That has led to a Las Vegas creation, the day club. Imagine the music and volume of a nightclub under the scorching dessert sun with good-looking (mostly) young people frolicking in pools, eating fine food, and splurging on pricey drinks.

Day clubs have become a Strip institution, but it's not pool weather in Las Vegas year-round. When summer turns to fall, most Las Vegas outdoor pools close or move to weekend-only hours before shutting fully for the season somewhere between October and November.

On the the most successful dayclubs, Marquee at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Cosmopolitan has a plan to keep the party going even after the daytime temperatures cool off.

The Cosmopolitan is one of Las Vegas' hippest hotels. Image source: Shutterstock

Las Vegas Strip brings back unique day club

MGM took over Cosmopolitan last summer, but it has not made many changes aside from bringing in its casino loyalty program and integrating it into its hotel booking website. The casino operator does not operate Marquee. Instead, the day club is part of Tao Group, which is owned by billionaire Mark Scheinberg’s Mohari company.

Tao Group also owns the Hakkasan, Omnia, Lavo and Beauty & Essex brands, which operate in multiple cities around the world. All of those brands, as well as the company's Wet Republic, can be found on the Strip.

Marquee, however, is unique as it operates outside during the warm weather months, but Tao Group encloses it starting in October.

"Rising 50 feet above the pool deck, the nearly 23,000-square-foot orb will utilize two million BTUs of heat to create a summer environment while protecting clubbers from the outside elements. Balmy 90-degree water encourages swimming no matter the weather, while Marquee’s poolside menu and bottle service parades will fuel partygoers throughout the day," the company shared on its website.

Basically, it's Stephen King's "The Dome" or the dome from "The Simpsons Movie" used for fun, not to imprison people. The Marquee Dome opens on Oct. 13, and the venue has a changing lineup of DJs who will host the party each day. Some of the names include Greg Lopez, Deorro, LEMA, Amiri Paul, and Four Color Zack.

The venue will operate from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday.