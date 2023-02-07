Las Vegas Strip Welcomes Back Huge Rock Legend

Las Vegas Strip hotel casinos have relied on activities other than gaming, such as museums and stage performances, to keep their guests entertained when they are not gambling at the tables and machines.

Magic acts have been a big part of the entertainment lineup on the Strip for years, with Siegfried and Roy performing at the Mirage from 1990 to 2003, and David Copperfield arriving on the strip in 1996 and Penn & Teller performing at the Rio since 2001.

Las Vegas also offers a variety of museums for curious individuals, such as the Mob Museum, the Neon Museum, the Pinball Hall of Fame, and Madame Tussauds. On March 10, the Punk Rock Museum will debut.

Classic rock performers have also been a big draw to the Strip. Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty appeared at the Encore Theater at the Wynn in November for a six-show extended engagement and former Commodores lead singer Lionel Richie performed for six shows in October at the Wynn.

Tropical rock star Jimmy Buffett will perform his Life on the Flipside shows March 3 and March 11 at the MGM Grand Garden, and "Juke Box Hero" performers Foreigner take the stage at the Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort for eight shows in March and April on its Best of Foreigner 4 & More Live residency.

Rock legend John Mellencamp returns to the Strip with two shows March 24-25 at the Encore Theatre, and James Taylor and His All-Star Band will continue the string of classic music artists to roll through the Strip this year as he takes the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for an extended engagement of five shows June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10.

Image source: Shutterstock

Van the Man Returns to the Strip

Van Morrison, affectionately known by his fans as Van the Man, returns to the Strip in September for three shows at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Planet Hollywood Zappos Theater on Sept. 6, 8, and 9. Tickets for the shows go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific time at Ticketmaster.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public from 10 a.m. Pacific time, Feb. 7 through 10 p.m. Pacific, Feb. 9. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Spotify, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific through Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. Pacific.

Morrison last performed on the Strip in February 2022 for three shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Van the Man broke through with his first hit song "Gloria" in 1965 with his band Them, and continued recording solo hits with "Brown Eyed Girl" (1967), "Moondance" and "Domino" (1970), "Wild Night" (1971) "Jackie Wilson Said" (1972), "Wavelength" (1978), and "Have I Told You Lately" (1989), just to name a few.

Among the notable events in Morrison's career was his appearance in The Band's farewell concert on Thanksgiving 1976, which was chronicled in the 1978 album and film, "The Last Waltz." He also joined legends Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell on a seven-city West Coast tour in 1998.

In 2016, the Belfast, Northern Ireland, native was knighted as Sir Ivan Morrison by the Prince of Wales, now King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace for services to the music industry and tourism in Northern Ireland.

Morrison has won six Grammy's, according to his website, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.