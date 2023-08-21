Las Vegas Strip brings back 'retired' legendary 1980s band

A legendary 1980s rock band will give fans several more chances to see them on the Strip before they stop performing.

Rock bands and singers have a reputation of embarking on farewell tours after entertaining fans over long illustrious careers.

The most recent major rock band to schedule their farewell tour is Aerosmith and its Peace Out Farewell Tour beginning Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and ending Jan. 26 in Montreal. The Black Crowes are the supporting act, but there's no word on when Chris Robinson's band will retire...or break up again. The Crowes have a history of going on hiatus, breaking up and reuniting.

DON'T MISS: Huge Las Vegas Strip star headliner closing long residency

Bands can't get enough of touring

Legendary rockers The Who embarked on a farewell tour in 1982, only to return in 1989 for a 25th Anniversary Tour. Then they hit the road again in 1996 for a "Quadrophenia" tour, which they revived in 2012-13. Just watch the Ticketmaster.com site, and you can be sure it won't be long before The Who schedules another tour.

Heavy metal band Motley Crue wrapped up their "final tour" in 2015, but the revenue from such tours was too much to resist and the band returned to touring in 2020. However, their tour was interrupted by covid, and they resumed it in 2022.

Maybe the longest farewell tour as far as years and concert dates might be Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which began Sept. 8, 2018, and ended July 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, after almost five years and 330 shows performed.

The B-52s, which calls itself "The World's Greatest Party Band," in August 2022 launched its The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth that was set to end in November 2022, but was extended into January 2023 because of some postponed shows. The band performed three shows on its The Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth at Apollo Global Management's (APO) The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas on Oct. 19, 21 and 22, 2022.

The band's final tour concluded with a final concert on Jan. 10 at the Classic Center in Athens, Ga.

Fred Schneider, left, and Kate Pierson during The B-52s concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion July 26, 2000, in The Woodlands, Texas. Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Getty Images

B-52s return to the Strip in 2024

The World's Greatest Party Band returned to the stage on the Las Vegas Strip for a 10-show residency at The Venetian Theatre, which began with five shows in May and concludes with five more shows Aug. 25, 26, and 30; and Sept. 1 and 2.

The band had said before the Venetian residency began that these shows would be the last time the B-52s would perform in concert, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. As the second leg of the residency begins, The B-52s are reassuring fans that they are not finished performing, as they will return to continue their residency with five more shows April 12-20, 2024.

Tickets for the shows April 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20 will go on sale Aug. 25, 10 a.m. Pacific time, for the general public at Ticketmaster.com, Venetianlasvegas.com or Venetian box offices, priced starting at $49.50 plus fees.

Five presales will give fans a chance to purchase tickets early with Artist, Official Platinum, Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Venetian presales starting Aug. 22, 10 a.m., Pacific time, and ending Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., Pacific.

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.