Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Pop Music Legend

Las Vegas Strip hotel casinos have had a reputation of booking pop and rock music legends for residencies and extended engagements on their stages for many years.

The Strip featured former Commodores lead singer Lionel Richie for six shows at Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) - Get Free Report Encore Theater at the Wynn in October and former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty at the Encore in November for a six-show extended engagement.

The 1970s pop crooner Barry Manilow is continuing his residency at the Westgate Las Vegas in 2023, which will run from February into December. Popular 70's rock band Aerosmith headlined a residency at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report Park MGM from September through Nov. 29, but had to cancel the remainder of its shows in December because of lead singer Steven Tyler's unspecified illness. The band has not scheduled any shows yet for 2023.

Shutterstock

Popular Music Acts Coming to the Strip

However, the music doesn't stop there, as several other legendary acts from the 1970's and 1980's have scheduled residencies or extended engagements in 2023.

Tropical rock star Jimmy Buffet postponed his Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 shows also for health reasons and moved his Life on the Flipside dates to March 3 and March 11 at the MGM Grand Garden.

"Juke Box Hero" performers Foreigner take the stage at the Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, operated by Apollo Global Management (APO) - Get Free Report, for eight shows in March and April on its Best of Foreigner 4 & More Live residency. Rock legend John Mellencamp returns to the Strip with two shows March 24-25 at the Encore Theatre.

'Fire and Rain' Singer Coming Back to the Strip

Superstar 1970s pop music singer James Taylor and His All-Star Band will continue the string of classic music artists to roll through the Strip this year as he takes the stage at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for an extended engagement of five shows June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10. Tickets go on sale Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster, but a Citi Cardmember presale is currently underway.

Taylor released his debut album "James Taylor" in 1968 on The Beatles then-new record label Apple, which did not sell well, according to Biography.com. The singer/songwriter's career took off after moving to the Warner Bros. record label and releasing his successful second album "Sweet Baby James," which contained his first hit single "Fire and Rain." Both the album and record hit No. 3 on the charts.

Success continued for Taylor as he hit No. 1 for the first time with his cover of Carole King's "You've Got a Friend" off his third album "Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon." The song also won a Grammy. The hits kept coming as Taylor won his second Grammy in 1977 for his cover of "Handy Man" off his first album on Columbia, "JT."

Taylor's other hit songs have included "Mexico," "Shower the People," "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)" and "Up on a Roof." He last played in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in July 2022 and played a 12-show residency at Caesar Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Colosseum at Caesars Palace.