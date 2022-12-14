Las Vegas Strip Adding Iconic Casino Brand

A bit of old Las Vegas is about to make a shocking return to the world's most important tourism road.

While Las Vegas has embraced the future with virtual reality, e-sports, and the cutting edge of music becoming a huge part of the city's offerings, Sin City also embraces nostalgia.

Elvis impersonators appear everywhere from the Strip, where they take pictures for money, to multiple high-end production shows.

Michael Jackson appears in more than one Las Vegas show, Frank Sinatra/the Rat Pack still have a presence, and a Whitney Houston hologram appears nightly at Caesar's Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Harrah's.

And not all nostalgia acts in Las Vegas are impersonators or holograms. Wayne Newton, Barry Manilow, and Donny Osmond still feature in prominent Las Vegas shows, while pretty much every nostalgia act that's still alive (at least some members of the group) call Vegas home for at least part of the year.

Las Vegas has never hesitated to remind people about its past and that's happening in a major way on the Las Vegas Strip right now.

Caesars has completed a total renovation of its about-to-be-former Bally's Las Vegas, rebranding it under its Horseshoe name, bringing a legendary part of Las Vegas history to the Strip for the first time.

Image source: Shutterstock

Caesars Brings Horseshoe Brand to Las Vegas

While the Horseshoe name has never been used on the Las Vegas Strip, the brand does trace back to the city's earliest days. It was formerly the property of the Binions brand, which shared some of that history on its website.

"When Benny [Binion] introduced the Horseshoe Club to the 'Glitter Gulch' of downtown Las Vegas, a legacy was born. The Horseshoe Club became the first real gambling hall and saloon in Las Vegas and was soon recognized as the place to go for high roller action and generous comps for all players," Binions writes.

Caesars wants to invoke that spirit on the Las Vegas Strip by taking a resort/casino in Bally's that carried another company's name -- and had no real theme -- and giving it a definitive personality. The company explained its plan on the Horseshoe website.

"A multimillion-dollar transformation is only fitting for such a legendary casino brand making its way back home to the Las Vegas Strip," Caesars wrote.

"Expect a renovated exterior, tastebud-worthy dining, lounges in which to count your winnings, and a reimagined casino floor built for the gambler. Horseshoe’s classic sophistication is infused into the updated designs featuring tooled leather, dramatic colors, and the brand’s signature gold horseshoe iconography."

Bally's About to Become Horseshoe

While work has been ongoing to transform Bally's into Horseshoe, Caesars has been coy about when the name would change. That's no longer the case, as the name change will take place on Dec. 15, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“It’s coming back home, but also experiencing [Horseshoe Las Vegas] for the first time,” Horseshoe General Manager Jason Gregorec said. “People will want to be the first to come to Las Vegas.”

The new property features a sportsbook with a dining concept created by Guy Fieri and an all-ages arcade. Horseshoe will also offer another nod to Las Vegas's past with the already opened Jack Binion's Steakhouse, a brand Caesars uses at other Horseshoe properties around the country.

Caesars, however, wants people to remember that the new focus of the brand will be gamblers.

"Horseshoe returns to Las Vegas with Bally's transformation into the iconic casino brand known for gaming, poker, and making it right for the gambler," the company said on its website.

"Through many decades and dozens of expansions, Horseshoe has stayed true to its heritage, welcoming all those who seek The Ultimate Gambling Experience. This is a classic casino updated for the modern player who’s ready to become Horseshoe’s next legend."