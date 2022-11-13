Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Superstar Headliner

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners.

The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18. The residency will run through Feb. 24 with a break from Christmas through Jan. 20. Rumors have said that Lady Gaga is planning a new residency production at Park MGM in 2023, but definite dates have not been determined.

Some of the other top residencies continuing in Las Vegas through the end of the year include Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas, Nov. 12-19 and Aerosmith at the Park MGM, Nov. 23-29 and Dec. 2-11.

As far as shows planned for 2023, country singer Miranda Lambert will perform at Planet Hollywood March 24-30 and April 1-9, while Sting has six shows scheduled at Caesars Palace from April 1-9.

Jimmy Buffet brings his tropical rock show to the MGM Grand Garden on March 4 and March 11, 2023, after postponing shows on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 for unspecified health reasons.

Image source: Shutterstock

Many Stars Coming to the Strip

Rock legend John Mellencamp, who co-headlined a show with legend Bob Dylan at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in August 2010, returns to the Las Vegas Strip with two shows March 24-25, 2023, at the Encore Theatre at The Wynn WYNN.

Popular 1970s rock band Foreigner, which last performed a residency on the Strip earlier this year in March and April, is returning for an eight-show residency in March and April 2023 at the Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort. The "Juke Box Hero" performers will take the stage March 24, 25, 29, 31 and April 1, 5, 7 and 8 for its Best of Foreigner 4 & More Live residency.

Hollywood's close proximity to Las Vegas has allowed top singers and comedians to jet into town for quick shows or spend a little more time for a residency. One television show, NBC's "The Voice," has provided many of its celebrity voice coaches to perform on the Strip. Former coach Kelly Clarkson has performed in Vegas in the past and is likely to book a residency in the future.

'The Voice' on The Strip

Another former "The Voice" coach Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 will land at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report Park MGM Dolby Live for 16 shows next year on March 24-31, April 1-8, July 28-29, and Aug. 2-12.

Current "The Voice" coach John Legend just completed his Love in Las Vegas residency, which ran on select dates from April through October at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Longtime "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton doesn't have a current residency or concert scheduled for Las Vegas at this time, but the country artist is bringing a much bigger deal to the Strip in 2023 when he opens his Ole Red Bar & Venue at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road in the fourth quarter. Speculation is that Shelton might perform at the opening of the restaurant and performance venue.

But the big news for the holidays is that former No Doubt vocalist and current "The Voice" coach Gwen Stefani, who's also Shelton's wife, returns to the Strip to headline New Year's Eve weekend Dec. 30-31 at The Venetian Theatre, the hotel said on Nov. 10, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Stefani last performed on the Strip for her Just a Girl residency that she wrapped up in November 2021 at Planet Hollywood.