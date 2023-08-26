Las Vegas Strip adds an upscale take on a beloved classic

The Las Vegas Strip caters to a lot of vices.

You can gamble in pretty much every way imaginable and alcohol flows freely while legal marijuana sits just off the Strip, making it readily available. Technically, prostitution is not legal in Las Vegas, but if you're looking to pay for companionship, that option exists and, if you want something a little tamer, the Strip offers multiple topless shows.

DON'T MISS: Las Vegas Strip brings back 'retired' legendary 1980s band

The biggest vice the Las Vegas Strip caters too, however, may not be gambling. It's quite possible that it's gluttony.

You can indulge any sort of culinary dreams on the Las Vegas Strip. The city has become known for its celebrity chefs, but it also hosts many of the biggest name local eateries and it has become a destination for regional fast-food chains.

Las Vegas has also become a haven for people with a bit of a sweet tooth. The famed "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro has multiple restaurants in various Caesars Entertainment CZR properties while Guy Savoy sells his signature brioche at Caesars Paris Las Vegas.

Caesars Palace also offers a bakery run by Dominique Ansel, the famed creator of the Cronut while rival MGM Resorts International also hosts a number of dessert shops, and bakeries, albeit without as many famous names.

Now, the Venetian is making its play for the sweet treat and pastry crowd as it welcomes Donutique to the Grand Canal Shoppes.

Donitique sells chef-created doughnuts Image source: Donutique.

Venetian brings upscale doughnuts to the Las Vegas Strip

While Starbucks has dozens of locations up and down the Strip (a few resorts even have more than one), Dunkin' until recently had a more muted Las Vegas presensce. Since the covid pandemic, however, Ben Affleck's favorite coffee shop has added more Strip locations and added some in street-facing locations rather than burying them deep inside a resort.

Donutique, however, is not a rival to Dunkin' or Starbucks (SBUX) , it's an elevated chef-driven doughnut shop.

"Folding in the familiar with international inspirations and the joy of a donut, Donutique’s menu of bespoke donuts, desserts, chocolates, and coffees are designed to delight. Each offering balances form and flavor, with perfect bites inside of works of art. Flavor-obsessed Chef Keris Kuwana is a true artist with a passion for design, always on the hunt for new flavors, ingredients, and inspiration," the company shared in a presss release..

Donutique has already opened inside the Venetian's Grand Canal Shoppes.

Lisa Vanderpump adding new Strip restaurant

While reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump isn't a celebrity ship, she's certainly a celebrity and she currently owns two lounge/restaurants at Caesars Palace and Caesars Paris Las Vegas. And, although she's a personaility and not a chef, Vqnderpump and her husband do own more than 30 restaurants all around the country.

Now, the one-time "Real Housewives" star is bringing an as-yet-unnamed new restaurant project to Caesars Flamingo. Code-named, Purple Zebra, the project will change the Strip-facing facade of the resort.

Plans for the project obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show "a vintage-style glass garden room extending from the Flamingo exterior."

Flamingo is the oldest resort casino on the Strip and Caesars was unsuccessful in an effort to sell it last year.

"Renderings of the interior show an elegant space with plush pink banquettes, golden tables, tiered chandeliers in pale green, golden sculpted palms, hanging flora, a front bar faced in glowing pink, and a back bar formed from golden Palladian arches and from marble in black, gold and green," the paper reported.