Sin City has become Tesla City but this move wasn't made by Elon Musk's company, which does have a major Las Vegas presence.

Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.

In addition to offering every type of excess, the Las Vegas Strip also offers bucket list experiences. Maybe you always wanted to see Wayne Newton or Donny Osmond, or perhaps you've dreamed about seeing (or maybe eating) various exotic animals. Whatever your heart desires you can find it at a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Free Report, or elsewhere on the Strip or downtown.

Some people visit Las Vegas looking for experiences and driving exotic cars has been a popular one. Now, a new company has taken space on the Las Vegas Strip to help people achieve their Tesla-driving dreams.

Image source: Tesla

A New Kind of Tesla Rental Comes to the Las Vegas Strip

UFODrive, a European car rental company that focuses on renting electric vehicles (EVs), has taken space on the Las Vegas Strip on the fifth floor of Showcase mall’s parking garage, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The company, which will not have staff in Sin City, conducts all its business via its app.

"By combining state-of-the-art technology with futuristic electric cars, UFODRIVE offers an incredible customer experience that’s simple, easy, and fast No queues, no paperwork, no refuelling, no extra costs -- one all-inclusive price," the company shared on its website. "With zero emissions, every journey with UFODrive helps avoid further carbon pollution in our atmosphere. Customers can access and drive their car on their schedule, open 24/7."

The app also tells people when their car needs a charge, helping them find the nearest place to do that. In addition, the company's app serves as the key to your rental.

UFODrive will start with seven Teslas (TSLA) - Get Free Report at its Las Vegas Strip location but hopes to bring that number to 15 quickly, the Review-Journal reported.

Tesla has nothing to do with the rentals with UFODrive purchasing the cars for its fleet.

Tesla Does Have a Large Las Vegas Presence

Evolve Rentals also rents Tesla from its location on the Las Vegas Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas. That north Strip location allows renters to pick up their car, then easily take them to the open roads away from traffic.

Another Musk-owned company, Boring Co., has also been building an underground transportation network under Las Vegas. While only a small part of it is currently in operation, and drivers are currently being used, the plan will ultimately connect the Strip to the airport, convention center, and downtown via driverless Tesla vehicles.

"Vegas Loop will include LVCC Loop and any future service extensions including resorts along the Strip, Harry Reid International Airport, Allegiant Stadium, downtown Las Vegas," the company shared on its website. "During typical peak hours, driving from the Las Vegas Convention Center to Mandalay Bay, for example, can take up to 30 minutes. The same trip on Vegas Loop will take approximately 3 minutes."