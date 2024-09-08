Jimmy Buffett's cruise line's MAS Paradise adds longer sailings

When Margaritaville at Sea (MAS) took over the Paradise from its former owner, the cruise ship, and a sister ship, was sailing 2-day sailings from West Palm Beach. The ships stopped in Freeport and they were meant to be an inexpensive, quick getaway.

A 2-day trip was meant to give Jimmy Buffett fans (and others) a chance to take a sort of mini vacation. It was a good idea, and the $99 starting price tag for a double occupancy cabin was attractive for many people.