The flights won't begin operating for a while, but you can begin booking them.

JetBlue (JBLU) apparently thinks you work too hard and need a vacation.

To that end, it’s introduced a number of new routes to the Caribbean and Latin America, and while they won't begin operating for several months, they’re available for purchase now.

Starting on November 2nd, JetBlue will fly from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport serving St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean. The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

There will also be flights from JFK to Belize's Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (BZE) starting on December 6 scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

These are both new flights from JetBlue. In general flights from New York to St. Kitts and Belize have been difficult to come by.

JetBlue will also add two new Saturday routes, starting November 4. One will fly out from Boston and land on the Caribbean island of Grenada, the other will fly from Los Angeles and land in the Bahamas. With these additions, JetBlue will soon operate in 27 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

JetBlue will also introduce a new domestic route between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) on November 2nd.

By taking any of these flights, if you are a member of JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program, you’ll be able to take advantage of the company’s upgrades to its perks programs. If you earn enough Tiles (which most airlines just call “Points”) you can earn perks such as priority boarding with a dedicated lane, two checked bags and roomier seats.