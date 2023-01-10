JetBlue And Uber Team Up to Save You Some Money

You've got until the end of the month to take advantage of the deal.

When you think of JetBlue, you think of relatively cheap flights.

Recently, the low cost airline launched a post-holiday sale featuring a remarkable amount of $49 flights in an effort to drum up business during the January doldrums. Even if you’re wiped from December, it might be worth it to visit Nashville on the cheap, right?

But JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Free Report aspires to be so much more than just a discount airline. As is the case with many airlines, JetBlue wants to be a bit of a lifestyle brand and an all-inclusive spot for your travel needs.

JetBlue Vacations doesn’t just want to sell you a plane ticket. It would eagerly, happily, also like to sell you a cruise, or a hotel room. And if you’re not sure where you even want to go or what you’d like to do, it has a number of trip ideas for everything from Honeymoons to Girlfriend Getaway.

Now, that’s all very helpful for people who need inspiration and perhaps miss the days when travel agents took care of a vacation’s details for them. The issue, though, is that many airlines have similar package deals and in-house travel advisors. So the eternal issue facing airlines is making your brand stand out.

Airline customers generally want two things: value and, to a lesser degree, comfort. So if you’re JetBlue, you differentiate yourself by being as cheap as possible without cutting service to the bone. And if you need to gild the lily a bit, throw in some free stuff.

What Free Perk Is JetBlue Offering?

Traveling costs money, and one expense people often forget about while they are planning a trip is actually getting to the airport.

Obviously, no one wants to pay to park at the airport, because that can easily add up to a month's worth of rent. It’s great if a friend or family member can give you a ride, but many city dwellers don’t know anyone with a car, so the only option is hailing a cab or a ride-sharing service or trying to make the subway system work. (Some cities are better for this than others.)

But as part of JetBlue Vacations, the airline has teamed up with Uber (UBER) - Get Free Report to offer you a $20 voucher towards your ride to the airport.

Of course, there’s a few caveats. The promotion is only good until the end of the month. And at the moment, it’s only for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Las Vegas Airport, and Orlando International Airport, though JetBlue has announced it plans to expand the program in coming months. You also only get one voucher, so it's up to you to decide if you’ll save more money using it for arrivals or departures.

Notably, the offer is open to everyone, and not just members of TrueBlue, JetBlue’s loyalty program.

How Does The Voucher Work?

To claim the voucher, click "add extras" before checking out. You will receive your voucher approximately 24 hours before your flight. Then add it to your personal Uber account by clicking on the link.

The voucher can be used for pickup or dropoff at the designated airports once per vacation booked. Vouchers expire two weeks from the date they are sent.