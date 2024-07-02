This major airline has been quietly preparing to go public in the US

While the name does not immediately announce the country as is typical of flagship carriers, Avianca S.A. (AVHOQ) is Colombia's leading and largest airline.

Known as the Sociedad Colombo Alemana de Transportes Aéreos (SCADTA) from 1919 until it was rebranded with the current name during World War II, Avianca currently has over 140 Airbus A320 (EADSF) and Boeing 787 Dreamliner (BA) planes in its fleet. It serves over 75 destinations across South and Central America and offers several longer flights to those looking to get to the country from North America and Europe. It falls behind only Chile-based LATAM Airlines (LTMAQ) as the largest airline in South America.

Listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange since 2011, Avianca has been looking to go public in the United States ever since it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a pandemic-related flying drop-off in May 2020 and emerging in 2023 after cutting costs, restructuring its business model to attract more middle-class passengers and shutting down its Peru branch. The restructuring convinced creditors and investors, who stepped in with $1.7 billion in additional funds.