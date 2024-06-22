In defense of cruising, cruisers and Royal Caribbean

A recent article in the Atlantic revived the tired genre of the too-cool-for-school hipster tearing down something millions of people love.

Cruising for the first time ever on the largest cruise ship in the world requires a bit of a learning curve.

That's a learning curve, however, that Royal Caribbean fully understands, and Icon of the Seas, the latest ship to claim that title, gives passengers a variety of ways to become acclimated.

You could, of course, familiarize yourself with the ship's layout before you board. Passengers don't need to memorize where everything is, but you can learn some important touchpoints, like the locations of the pool decks, the bar you want to try, the main dining room, and your cabin.

Even if you don't do this homework, Royal Caribbean posts staff around the ship on embarkation day wearing T-shirts or carrying placards that read "how can I help?" There are also stations for dining questions and reservations, internet problems and shore excursions, and the Guest Services counter usually has people coming into the line triaging problems.