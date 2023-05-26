If You Are Traveling This Memorial Day Weekend, We Have Bad News

Are you planning on flying anywhere this Memorial Day Weekend? If so, you will have plenty of company, because it seems like everyone else in the world will be flying as well.

We’re only somewhat exaggerating, as a new report indicates that this summer will see record levels of travel…as well as, most likely, record levels of airport congestion.

According to the most recent AAA travel forecast, 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more during the upcoming holiday weekend, a 7% increase over last year to the tune of 2.7 million more people. In total, it is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2005.