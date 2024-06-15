Iconic Las Vegas Strip resort casino set for liquidation

It happened to the Tropicana and now another legendary piece of the Strip will meet an inglorious end.

In many ways, the end of a resort on the Las Vegas Strip happens like the end of a career for a singer or actor. It's rare that someone gets a sendoff like Tony Bennett's final show where failing health forced him to stop playing after over 70 years in the spotlight.

An actor rarely gets that final performance like Henry Fonda, who took the 1982 Best Actor Oscar for "On Golden Pond." Wayne Newton might get to go out on his own terms but most performers either embarrass themselves with ever-smaller tours or roles in shows and movies that won't enhance their legacies.

Sometimes a resort casino gets a farewell period. That's what happened at the Tropicana with operator Bally's Corp. (BALY) allowing long-time fans of the second-oldest casino to get an extended period for a final visit.

That's because once the Oakland A's baseball stadium planned for the property was approved, everyone knew The Trop's days were numbered. By announcing a final day well ahead of time, Bally's made those last days special.

New Mirage owner Hard Rock International (HRI), has been much more cagey. At first, the company said it would not actually close The Mirage. Instead, it pledged to keep it open while it revamped it entirely.

That turned out to not actually be the plan and the resort casino will close for good on July 17. The subterfuge and misdirection have made the ending less sweet, but as was the case with the Tropicana, fans of The Mirage will get a chance to take home a piece of the hotel.

Mirage will close on July 17

The Mirage is holding an auction

Before The Mirage gets knocked down or imploded, HRI has contracted Proximity Capital, a Las Vegas-based liquidation firm to sell off the contents of the resort casino's 3,028 rooms and suites.

The liquidation firm had an error-filled description of the sale on its website that has since been removed. Fox 5 Vegas, however, shared some details on what will be sold.

"The liquidators are selling marketing room packages wholesale, with packages ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. Some room packages include multiple beds, chairs, tables, lighting, curtains, TVs, and more. The liquidators said they offer special financing for those looking to purchase multiple room packages and to those who own hotels or AirBNBs," according to Fox 5 Las Vegas.

Mirage will close on July 17 and the sale of the rooms will begin on August 1.

Neither HRI nor Proximity Capital has shared whether the sale will be open to the public. It has also not offered any information on what will be sold aside from the rooms.

In some cases, auctions are held for certain items owned by a property being closed, but those plans have not been shared.

The end of multiple eras at Mirage Las Vegas

HRI had the right to use the Mirage name at the property for up to three years when it bought operating rights for the resort casino in 2022. It won't need to use all three years and when the former Mirage opens in 2027 after a three-year renovation, it will carry the Hard Rock name.

Since Hard Rock International bought the property it has been stripping it of its history. It quickly closed the Siegfried and Roy Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat after multiple animals died at the once-popular zoo-like attraction.

The new owner also made it clear that the iconic Mirage Volcano was never part of its plans. Even when HRI was saying that it was not going to close Mirage during the renovation company executives always made it clear that the land where the free attraction sits would be needed for the signature Guitar Hotel for its plans to build on the property.

In addition, HRI has also shared that the long-running Cirque du Soleil show "Beatles: Love" will close on July 6.