Iconic Las Vegas Strip casino adding adult take on kids' classic

The popular casino will become the home to something that has never before been seen on the Las Vegas Strip (or anywhere).

When people call the Las Vegas Strip an adult playground, they mean that mostly figuratively.

Yes, the Strip does have some playground-like features. The Strat, at the end of the North Strip, offers a bungee cord plunge from its roof as well as a roller coaster. That resort will also soon open Atomic Golf, a playful take on a driving range.

Another North Strip property, Circus Circus has its own amusement park-like attractions, but those are actually meant for all ages. That's also true of the brand new arcade at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) newly-rebranded Horseshoe Resort Casino.

Mostly, when people use the term adult playground on the Strip, they're referring to the casinos, bars, shows, and other decadent activities offered up and down the 4.2-mile stretch of road. So, while Las Vegas has always been full of adult fun, it has never literally been an adult playground.

A new business opening at MGM Resorts International's MGM Luxor aims to change that.

Play Playground will take over a 13,000 square-foot space at the Egyptian pyramid-shaped resort near the theaters occupied by Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, and the Fantasy shows. That also puts it close to the "Bodies," "Titanic," and "King Tut" exhibits.

Las Vegas Strip adding a literal playground

To understand what Play Playground is, you need to know what isn't. The first-of-its-kind space won't use virtual or augmented reality, nor will it offer videogames. The company shares a whimsical description of its goals for the facility.

"Play never gets old. Yet somewhere between climbing trees and climbing the corporate ladder, we forgot how important it is. So we’re bringing play back, baby. Come jump into a 13,000-square-foot immersive wonderland of games and attractions at the Luxor, Las Vegas," the company shared on its website.

Guests will literally enter using a slide, and Play Playground will be adults-only at night. The space will offer games that people can compete in and a leaderboard to show how you're doing.

"There’s no need for VR when the real thing looks this fun. Meet, drink, and compete with your friends in more than 20 colossal games that make you feel like you are inside your own game show," the company added.

There will also be a large bar to help people lose their inhibitions so they can play like they did when they were kids. The bar will feature "theatrical cocktails," and there will be table, as well as, walk-up service.

The company sees the event as ideal for corporate events and birthday parties.

"Discover the ROI on PTO (Played Time Off) with next-level service and showmanship for any event—team-building, client entertaining, birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and any other excuse for a good time" it posted on its website.

Las Vegas may just be the beginning

While Las Vegas will be its first location, opening in early 2024, Play Social, which operates Play Playground, plans to expand to two more locations in 2024, with one possibly in New York. Jennifer Worthington, Play Social's co-founder, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that its locations would be linked via leaderboard, allowing for competition between Playgrounds.

The Las Vegas space will have 17 attractions, including a large bounce house and a Velcro wall. Many of the games will be team-oriented to encourage guests to interact and work together. No admission price has been set yet, but Worthington told the paper she expects that it would take about 90 minutes to experience everything Play Playground offers once.

“I love this notion of going from game to game, but then stopping and hanging out with your friends and having a cocktail or a mocktail and talking about your experiences,” Worthington said.