Las Vegas Strip adds iconic 90s singer for special residency
The singer has had some huge hits, and she's bringing her act to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip starting on a big night.
Not that long ago, Las Vegas was a place where oldies acts went for a last hurrah.
There's still a little bit of that on the Las Vegas Strip, with performers like Donny Osmond holding a longstanding residency at Caesars Entertainment's Harrah's and plenty of old-school acts from the 1960s and 1970s still kicking.
But the Strip has become a place for the biggest names in music.
Celine Dion and Elton John paved the way for modern residency. They realized that having fans come to them was a lot easier than touring, and they took the stigma off playing an extended Las Vegas Strip residency.