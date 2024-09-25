Hurricane forces Royal Caribbean, Carnival to delay more cruises

A number of ships including Utopia of the Seas, Carnival Glory, MSC Seashore, Adventure of the Seas, and Disney Wish appear to be impacted.

While Hurricane Helene's likely path will have it travel up Florida's West Coast, it's still having an impact on operations at Port Canaveral which is on the state's East Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) has set Port Condition "Yahnkee" for Port Canaveral. Its website explained what that means.

"Sustained gale-force winds are predicted within 24 hours. Port Canaveral is open and conducting limited Port operations and preparing for the closure of waterside and vessel shoreside Port operations. Vessel owners and operators should take immediate decisive action to comply with Port orders to ensure the safety of their vessels, crews and/or facilities," it posted on its website.

The website also had a notification for cruisers both arriving and leaving on Friday, Sept. 27.

"Because of the effects of Hurricane Helene, we are anticipating cruise vessels scheduled to arrive at Port Canaveral on Friday, Sept. 27 will be delayed. These delays will likely impact guest embarkation times for outbound sailings," it shared. "All cruise guests planning to sail from Port Canaveral on Friday, Sept. 27 or Saturday, Sept. 28 are advised to contact their cruise lines to confirm their embarkation and ship’s departure time."

Be the first to see the best deals on cruises, special sailings, and more. Sign up for the Come Cruise With Me newsletter.

Utopia of the Seas will be delayed in arriving and leaving from Port Canaveral on Sept. 27. Image source: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean sends a notification

Royal Caribbean has already sent notice to passengers on the Sept. 27 sailing of Utopia of the Seas that their boarding time has been pushed back.