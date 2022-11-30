Huge Las Vegas Strip Events Gets Even Bigger

Sin City has become a massive destination for sports, music, and all forms of entertainment and now it's hosting something truly unique.

Over the past few decades, Las Vegas has changed. The city, which was once the home to outdated, sort-of-nostalgic entertainment like Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and Donny and Marie Osmond, has become the place where huge stars go for residencies.

Those old-school Vegas acts still have a home on the Las Vegas Strip, but Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report now host the biggest names in music. Lady Gaga, Adele, Garth Brooks, Katy Perry, Sting, and pretty much every modern, classic rock, country, and electronic dance music (EDM) star has a residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

And, while Las Vegas used to be known more for its nostalgia acts, Elvis impersonators, and generally cheesy performers, the city has become a massive destination for artists. That has also attracted some major music festivals to the Las Vegas Strip, partially because of the city's new-found cache and partly because it has the hotels, restaurants, and other infrastructure to comfortably host anything.

Now, one of Las Vegas's biggest events -- the Electronic Daisy Carnival -- will expand by adding a new immersive hotel experience.

Shutterstock

Las Vegas Strip Adds Another First

Electronic Daisy Carnival (EDC), the world's largest electronic music festival, has been a Las Vegas fixture since 2011. The three-day festival takes over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway while filling hotels all over the Strip. For the 2023 version, EDC will have a huge Las Vegas Strip presence as it takes over the Hilton at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The first-of-its-kind "Hotel EDC" will offer "the ultimate home for Headliners," according to the event's website. Headliners is the term used to describe EDC attendees. It's sort of a broad philosophy around making the event a loving, positive experience for all.

EDC's organizers explained the EDC hotel concept on the event's website.

Vibee is partnering with EDC for a hotel takeover of the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World. Join thousands of fellow Headliners for a weekend full of EDC-themed experiences. Packages include a 3-night stay at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World during EDC LV, exclusive parties, wellness activities, happy hours, art installations, gift bags with limited edition merch items, and specialty food & cocktails throughout the resort. Vibee has also procured a limited amount of festival passes, giving you the option to purchase festival passes to sold out EDC during the general on-sale if you still need a ticket.

Think of the EDC hotel as an expansion of the event. You don't need to stay at Hilton Resorts World to attend EDC, but you will have an enhanced experience if you do.

An Enhanced EDC Las Vegas Strip Experience

Las Vegas offers a unique setting to host major events like EDC. The massive density of hotels, restaurants, and performance venues on the Strip allows for events to expand in ways they can't in other cities. We saw that earlier this year when the NFL Draft took over various Caesars' properties on the Strip, becoming a larger event than just what people see on television. The same thing will happen when Formula 1 hosts a race on the Strip in 2023.

Hotel EDC will take an already massive event and make it both bigger and more immersive. The hotel will offer festivalgoers a sort of 24/7 experience which will include:

A dedicated EDC TV channel to enjoy DJ sets and exclusive content from the comfort of your room.

Day parties at Ayu Dayclub all weekend long.

Free entry to Zouk Friday and Saturday nights after 2 a.m. (subject to capacity).

Pop-up DJ sets and surprise experiences throughout the resort.

EDC 2023 has already sold out. The 2022 event brought over 500,000 dance music fans to Las Vegas.