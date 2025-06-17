How your unused airline miles can help the dying

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Give a Mile has a very simple mission statement that anyone can relate to.

“The cost of a plane ticket should never be the reason someone dies alone,” it shared on its website.

It also shared a vision for its future.

“To create a compassionate bridge for families to connect by donating one billion miles to people wishing to visit their terminally or critically ill loved ones.”

That aligns fully with its broader mission statement.

“To give the gift of a final goodbye by providing flights for loved ones to be together during times of palliative or critical illness.”

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It’s a noble mission that any person with excess frequent flyer miles can support.

“Give A Mile is a registered charity in Canada and the U.S. that offers flights to connect people in palliative or critical care with their loved ones. We allow them to create moments and make memories that will live on. Give A Mile is a registered non-profit in Canada and the U.S. that offers flights worldwide,” it shared.

Many travelers end up with excess miles they can donate. Shutterstock

How you can donate miles

“Give A Mile uses donated frequent flyer miles, loyalty points, and cash from compassionate individual donors and corporate sponsors to purchase flights,” the non-profit shared on its website.

It’s easier to donate miles from some airlines than others.

United Airlines makes it especially easy.

Give a Mile connects people directly to United’s Miles on a Mission page.

“At United, we’re all about connecting people, uniting the world and serving our communities nonstop. Every Action Counts is our pledge to put our people and our planes to work for the greater good. From leading employee volunteer events to helping with relief efforts around the world, we’re there for the communities where we live, work, and fly,” the airline shared.

More on travel:

United Airlines has an interface that allows passengers to donate in increments starting at 1,000 miles. It offers a choice of charities and Give a Mile is one of the choices.

The airline in most cases does not match the miles donated.

“No, United won’t match the miles that you donate to a charity or campaign, unless otherwise stated,” it shared.

How to donate Southwest and Delta Miles

It’s a little more tricky to donate miles from other airlines, but Give a Mile will walk people through the process.

“If you’d like to pledge loyalty miles/points that are not Aeroplan or MileagePlus, you must pledge a full flight, as we are unable to transfer those miles or points. Your pledged miles or points will be committed and used only when enough are collected for a flight. Our booking agent will contact you when we are ready to use your pledge,” Give a Mile shared.

The number of points required varies by airline, but once you make a pledge, Give a Mile will walk you through the process.

When we receive your pledge, we will contact you to discuss how to collaborate to create a life-changing experience for your flight recipient. For a helpful contribution, the smallest donation should be the price of a one-way flight in the country,” it added.

The donations make a major difference in how people experience the end of their lives.

Give a Mile shares many stories of its successful flights on its website, and they are quite moving.

“Michelle never imagined her mother’s final chapter would come so quickly. When the diagnosis came, it was devastating aggressive, metastatic small cell cancer. The disease had already spread to her brain, bones, and lymph nodes. Tumors that doubled in size in just six months. When her mom moved to Vancouver this March, it was meant to bring her closer to treatment, but her disease was moving fast. When her mother started having issues with memory, balance, and even seizures, Michelle knew she had to take action,” the non-profit shared.

She went to be with her mother with help from Give a Mile.

“Now, Michelle is preparing to fly from Saskatoon to Vancouver — not for a visit, but to stay as long as she’s needed. She’s taken a six-month compassionate care leave, stepping away from work and her family of four, to be her mom’s primary support in this final journey,” it added.