How to avoid Covid, colds, Norovirus, and more on a cruise

The cruise lines have been doing a lot to keep passengers healthy, but cruisers should still take sensible precautions.

The cruise industry has an unjust reputation for spreading norovirus because, in the rare situation when a ship has an outbreak, it makes for some horrifying viral video. Outbreaks, however, are actually very rare.

"Incidents of norovirus or other gastrointestinal (GI) disease are quite rare on cruise ships. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 20 million people on land in the U.S. come down with norovirus every year. In the U.S., the risk of getting norovirus each year is about 1 in 15; a cruise passenger has about a 1 in 5,500 risk of getting laboratory-confirmed norovirus during a shipboard outbreak," the Cruise Line Industry Association (CLIA) shared.

It does happen but it's nothing like the way it's often perceived by the public. Cruise ships were always cleaned and sanitized and those practices have increased significantly since the Covid pandemic.

“Cruises are a fantastic way to explore new places, but having so many people in an enclosed space does come with health challenges,” according to the travel experts Adventure Life. They list four common health problems encountered on cruise ships and provide tips on how to avoid them.

A person is seen taking an at-home Covid test. Image source: Getty Images

Norovirus gets a lot of attention on cruises

A norovirus outbreak on a cruise ship is a bit like an airplane crash. It happens rarely, but when it does the footage gets played so often that it seems like an everyday occurrence.

In addition to the air filtration, cleaning, and sanitization steps the cruise lines take, there are some things passengers can do to keep themselves safe.

"To protect yourself from norovirus, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating. Hand sanitizers are available on ships but are actually less effective against norovirus than hand washing. Avoid touching your face as much as possible, and be cautious about sharing food or utensils with others," according to Adventure Life's team.

As is the case with any illness on a cruise ship, it's important to stay in your cabin and reporting symptoms promptly to medical staff can help prevent the further spread of the virus.

Cold And flu hit cruise ships too

“Cold and flu viruses tend to also be prevalent on cruise ships due to close quarters, which facilitate the transmission of respiratory illnesses,” Adventure Life said.

In many cases, you may be exposed to one or the other but not get sick until you leave the ship.

"To reduce your risk, practice good respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when you cough or sneeze. Regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with other passengers who appear ill can further help protect you from catching a cold or the flu," according to the website.

Covid has not gone away on cruises

No major cruise line still requires passengers to be vaccinated against Covid. Crew members, however, will have their vaccine shots up to date.

Masks and social distancing are also no longer required on cruise ships, but some passengers opt to wear masks in crowded public areas.

“Covid-19 remains a significant concern for all international travelers." shared Adventure Life. “The virus can spread quickly among passengers, so ensure you test yourself before boarding to make sure you’re not bringing Covid onto the ship.”

If you develop symptoms or test positive while on board, report to the ship’s medical staff immediately to prevent further transmission and seek appropriate care.

Staying healthy on a cruise is something passengers need to take an active role in. That preparation starts before they get on the ship.

“When preparing for your cruise, start by making sure you have all necessary vaccinations to protect you from diseases you may encounter on and off the ship. Check the CDC’s guidance for each country you visit to determine which vaccinations you’ll need. You should also pack a personal medical kit with essential medications, as access to pharmacies might be limited during your journey," Adventure Life's team shared.