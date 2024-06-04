How does Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor loyalty program work?

The cruise line's loyalty program provides rich rewards for members when they hit higher levels.

When you step on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, you're enrolled in the company's Crown & Anchor loyalty program.

Earning points and advancing in the program's status levels is straightforward: Your status is based solely on the number of nights you spend on board, whether you sail in a suite or a standard room, and whether you travel alone or with other people.

Here's how you earn points:

1 night in a cabin with at least two people: 1 point

1 night in a cabin sailing solo: 2 points

1 night in a suite with at least two people: 2 points

1 night in a suite sailing solo: 3 points.

If you have more than two people in a cabin, everyone earns 1 point while anyone in a suite with more than two people earns two points per night.

Every passenger, including each child, has a Crown & Anchor Society number.

All Royal Caribbean passengers are members of its loyalty program. Image source: Daniel Kline/Come Cruise With Me

How does Crown & Anchor status work?

"The Crown & Anchor Society is our way of recognizing and rewarding our most loyal guests," the cruise line says on its website. "All you have to do is come aboard — you’ll be automatically enrolled into our loyalty program once you complete your first sailing. Points add up to perks you can enjoy both on board and on land. And as your points grow, so do your benefits and status."