Luxury spa hotel found an unconventional way to solve a littering problem

Anyone who has ever stayed in a boutique spa hotel will know that those treatment prices are no joke. Even at their most economical, a massage or a facial done at the place where one is staying will set guests back at least a couple of hundred dollars.

Dedicated spa hotels like the Alpina Gstaad in the Alps have multi-day wellness programs that cost multiple thousands.

Knowing that the prices push many away from such pampering experiences, one luxury hotel is offering them for free for those who help clean up the nearby Yosemite National Park.

"Rush Creek Spa has created an exclusive 'thank you' experience for lodge guests participating in Facelift," writes the boutique lodge off California's Highway 120. "After contributing to the clean up effort, you'll receive a complimentary magnesium foot soak at the Spa's luxurious outdoor lounge, with access to the Spa's Yosemite-inspired amenities."

The offer is part of a wider clean-up program called the Facelift. Back in 2003, local mountain climber Ken Yager got some fellow mountaineering friends together to pick up garbage around the area. Their efforts eventually grew into a multi-day environmental volunteer movement also backed by local businesses.

This year, those who want the free foot soak at Rush Creek Spa need to register online by September 11. The program runs between Sept. 20 and 24 and those interested can pick a few hours in which they join a group walking around the park with bags and scoopers.

After completing the challenge, participants will receive the foot soak pass that they can redeem at the spa at a convenient time. They will also get a 10% discount for a weeknight stay at the hotel before Oct. 5 but one can get the spa treatment even without staying in the hotel.

After they're finished with the foot soak, guests will be able to enjoy the spa area and amenities normally reserved for guests — the mineral water hot tub, warm waterfall coves and aromatherapy steam room.

Hotel wants guests to 'enjoy some fresh air while doing something good'

"We hope to welcome you to Yosemite to enjoy some fresh air and warm hospitality while doing something good for our beautiful park," the resort says.

While the resort picked Yosemite due to its proximity to the national park, those interested in cleaning up can pick from a wide range of other parks all over the country – there is also the Rocky Mountain National Park Facelift in Colorado at the end of September and the Mammoth Lakes Facelift in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains in October.

Other businesses to participate in the effort with various promotions and sponsorships include outdoor clothing companies like North Face and Patagonia as well as environmental nonprofit Leave No Trace.

Positioning itself as an eco-friendly lodge with views of the mountains, Rush Creek Spa fell in naturally with the initiative.