Google Flights will now tell travelers the best time to buy the lowest airfares

When booking a flight, timing is everything – and Google will now provide a heads-up on the best time to pounce on cheap tickets.

U.S. travelers are a value-driven consumer demographic, so getting the best price on a flight is usually a high priority.

Google Flights is looking to get that value proposition down to a science with a new release this week that alerts travelers the cheapest time to book a flight, tracks the flight’s price fluctuations, and provides a flight price guarantee.

“On Google Flights, you can already see whether current prices for your search are low, typical or high compared to past averages for the same route,” Google says in an August 28 blog post. “But the age-old question remains: Is it better to book now or wait for lower prices to come along?”

“So this week, we’re launching upgraded insights to make that choice a bit easier,” the company stated. “For searches with reliable trend data, you’ll now see when prices have typically been lowest to book your chosen dates and destination.”

The time periods can vary significantly, with app users getting an alert two months in advance of a scheduled trip or even two days. That allows airline consumers some flexibility in planning for and paying for their trips.

The price alert feature augments other recent features on Google Flights, including the ability to measure your trip price against industry averages and the option to click “on” with price tracking to see when airline ticket prices decline significantly on the scheduled travel date.

The price guarantee badge should work in a traveler’s favor, as well.

“Some flights will also feature a price guarantee badge, which means Google is confident the fare won’t get any lower before departure,” Google noted in its blog post. “If it does, Google will refund the difference via Google Pay.”

The flight price guarantee program currently operating on a testing basis for select airline ticket itineraries, Google reported.

For travelers wondering what’s usually the best time to buy a plane ticket, go with a full 71 days before a domestic flight leaves the tarmac, although any time between 54 and 78 days should produce the cheapest flight ticket, Google added. 

Trips to Europe usually yield the best prices 72 days before departure.

