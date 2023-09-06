Get a first look at the glitziest new cardholder lounge at D.C. airport

If you've got this card in your wallet, there's no need to wait for boarding time in a noisy terminal.

Airports are often a busy, overwhelming experience – even when you’re flying out on a slow day. People on cell phones whizzing by and announcements blasting over the loudspeaker giving last calls for flights can be exhausting in and of themselves – nevermind getting through TSA, squeezing into a plane seat, or handling jet lag.

For those who prefer a milder airport experience, Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport has an announcement that may just help you out. Capital One (COF) is opening a second airport lounge for eligible cardholders on Sept. 7.

The new lounge has 8,500 square feet of space for passengers who want to take a load off. Venture X, Venture X Business, Venture, and Spark Miles customers will find the lounge just beyond the TSA PreCheck, between the East and West security checkpoints. Cardholders can also bring up to two guests with them to enjoy Capital One’s lounges.

This shiny new lounge features a mid-century aesthetic with teak wood and the influence of the airport’s architect Eero Saarinen and artist Harry Bertoia. Along the walls, guests will find historic images of the airport and its control tower.

When it comes to food and drinks, the lounge caters to quick travelers and long layovers alike. Craft beers, signature cocktails, and premium cold brew on tap are served alongside both grab-and-go meal options and plates of locally sourced, healthy meal options.

Parents will also find comfort in the comfortable seating for guests who are breastfeeding, plus a changing table with a stock of wipes, diapers, and a bottle warmer. There are also tables where kids and families can set up to wait for upcoming flights.

