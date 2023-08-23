Skip to main content

Gen-Z cares a lot about this factor when planning a vacation

The future of tourism relies heavily on what we do next.

This summer has been the hottest on record, playing host to a series of disasters that scientists agree were exacerbated by climate change. Images exist of tourists standing along beaches, luggage in hand, as drought-induced wildfires destroyed parts of the island of Rhodes.

Tourism accounts for around 8-11% of greenhouse gas emissions -- a fact that can really put the damper on a person’s wanderlust. According to a recent survey, nearly 1 in 6 travelers are planning a summer vacation with the earth in mind. And more than half of those surveyed were considering it.

Unsurprisingly, Gen Z is 85% more likely to plan a summer vacation that reduces environmental impact, promotes conservation, and features nature and wildlife.

So where are the best spots for a worry-free vacay? For those who are hardcore about a net-zero trip, sustainable hotels are most easily found in California. Cities like Long Beach, Oakland, and San Jose will be your best bet.

Camping is always a great way to commune with nature and keep your ecological impact low. Sites can be found aplenty in some surprising locations, including San Francisco, Seattle, and Boston.

Ratings from Velotric can help eco-conscious adventurers choose domestic destinations based on recycling capabilities, farmers’ markets, thrift stores, and, of course, lakes and beaches nearby. As Gen-Z looks to book trips with the planet in mind, there are more than 50 stellar tourist destinations in their own backyard worth exploring.

