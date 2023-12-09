Gas prices during holiday travel may be a surprise

Drivers may experience one revelation when they pull up to the pump.

We all know that filling up a gas tank in the last two years has often been a painful experience.

Especially in June 2022 when the national average price of gasoline topped $5 a gallon in much of the country — $75 for a 15-gallon fill-up.

So, there was relief when the price finished 2022 at $3.195 a gallon.

But the gas prices went up again in 2023 until finally, on Sept. 18, the price peaked at $3.881 a gallon. Since then, the price has come down heavily.

In fact, on Saturday, Dec. 9, the national average retail gasoline price, according to the American Automobile Association, was $3.167 a gallon, down 3.5 cents from the day before, 18.4% from that Sept. 18 price and 36.9% lower than that June 2022 peak of $5.016 a gallon. Remember that $75 fill-up in 2022. It's now $47.51 on average.

And it's likely to move lower still between now and New Year's and into January, maybe longer.

So, happy holidays.

In addition, Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, said that more than half of the retail dealers of gasoline in the United States are selling their gasoline at less than $3 a gallon.

"This never happened in 2022," he said.

Gasoline prices have fallen because crude oil prices in the United States have come down heavily since peaking at $93.68 per 42-gallon barrel in late September and finished the week at around $70 a barrel.