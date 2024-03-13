A low-cost airline launched an option for those who hate middle seats

The airline said many of its customers look for "extra space when flying."

There is nothing quite like the thrill of getting on a plane with nobody next to you or, better yet, scoring that elusive empty row. Over the years, travelers have tested multiple tricks and "hacks" for maximizing one's chances of getting an empty middle seat.

Knowing that some are willing to pay extra for such a service, Australian flagship airline Qantas Airways (QUBSF) debuted a feature called "Neighbour Free Seating" on both its long- and short-term flights in October 2023.