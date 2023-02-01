Frontier Launches a More Affordable Solution to the All-You-Can-Fly Pass

With almost any subscription, the cost-benefit analysis ultimately comes down to how much use one gets out of it. Does one really need Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report, HBO Max, and AMC Plus (AMC) - Get Free Report? The latter's new "watch three movies a week" for $25 a month program sounds great in theory, but can quickly turn into a forgotten credit card charge if one does not have time to go to the movies that often.

Recent data from Chase Bank (CCF) - Get Free Report found that 71% of Americans pay over $50 a month for unwanted subscriptions.

Over the last year, a number of airlines have toyed with a program that has been largely unseen since the 1990s: the flight subscription. Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Free Report was the first major airline to try it in February 2022, launching a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 nonstop West Coast flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month.

In Japan, an airline called Star Flyer also started a monthly flight subscription for workers who need to shuttle between Tokyo and the city of Fukuoka frequently. The starting monthly price of 200,000 yen ($1,340) even includes layover accommodation.

An All-You-Can-Fly Pass For The Summer

In the U.S., Denver-based budget airline Frontier (ULCC) - Get Free Report made some major waves in October by hinting at a pass offering an "unlimited number of flights" for a year.

Dubbed the GoWild! Pass, the subscription that soon rolled out is not truly condition-free but does let holders book travel to any of the airline's domestic and international destinations on the 300 days of the year that do not fall on the year's most popular travel periods. Travelers are responsible for paying airport fees and taxes as well as any baggage.

Even though the pass does not launch until May 2, demand has been very strong -- while those willing to jump on in October paid only the $599, the promotion soon rose to $799 and is now available only for $1,299. As we get closer to the start date, the final price will rise to $1,999.

Customers quickly started weighing in with what kind of passes they would like to see and, at the end of November, Frontier also committed to a $799 all-you-can-fly pass for children and teens.

The latest expansion has to do with the time period -- as summer is when people travel more, the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass targets those who do not need it year-round with a lower price.

While Not Condition-Free, The Flight Pass Is Causing A Stir

Valid from May 2 to Sept. 30, the promotion currently costs $399 but will also eventually rise in price to $999. The idea, Frontier's SVP of Commercial Daniel Shurz said in a statement, is all about summer vacations.

"For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities," Shurz said.

Concurrently, Frontier has also expanded its flight routes to eight new locations in Puerto Rico -- those looking for some sun will now also be able to fly to the Luiz Muñoz Marin International Airport from cities like Cleveland, Detroit, Baltimore, and Dallas Fort-Worth.

"Puerto Rico is a hugely popular destination for leisure travelers as well as the large population of Puerto Ricans residing in the U.S. who enjoy returning to the island to visit friends and family,” Shurz said of the new routes.