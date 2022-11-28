Frontier Airlines Just Made a Move People Will Hate

Frontier Airlines has had a rough 2022.

Earlier this year, the low-budget airline failed in its bid to acquire fellow low-cost air carrier Spirit, in hopes of creating an empire of dirt-cheap travel.

The merger would have created the fifth-largest airline in the world, but Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report shareholders rejected the deal, leaving open the option to go with JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Free Report instead.

The company has tried to save face since. It introduced a perk where members of Frontier’s (FGPPF) Miles loyalty program who purchased two round-trip tickets were eligible for a bonus of 20,000 miles for a maximum of 100,000 bonus miles, and also introduced a number of new international routes, including flights to the Bahamas, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

But the company has been getting a lot of negative attention lately. Many customers complained when Frontier began cracking down on passengers who are trying to take advantage of the company’s one free bag policy, but who bring bags much bigger than the policy allows for.

Additionally, the Department of Transportation hit Frontier with $222 million in required refunds and a $2.2 million fine, for failing to refund customers whose flights were canceled in 2020, due to the pandemic.

So that's a tough look for Frontier Airlines. And the company’s PR problem isn’t likely to turn around anytime soon, as now Frontier has made a decision that is going to upset a lot of people.

Frontier Airlines Removes a Once Standard Feature

Like Sprint, Frontier’s pitch to the consumer is that they’ll get you where you are going, and they’ll get you there cheap.

Frontier can offer ticket prices that are about equivalent to dinner and a meal, sometimes as low as $19. But very often, you don’t get much more than a seat.

As we’ve noted, extra legroom can run up to $25, and it can cost up to $99 to change or cancel a reservation. But its biggest money maker are the baggage fees, which very often end up costing more than the ticket.

Frontier will also charge extra if you want seat assignments, or if you want to make certain you fly next to your traveling companion.

But now, if you want to change your plans or if you have any questions, you’re not going to be able to speak to a live representative, as Frontier has officially ended its customer service line, as reported by CNN.

So How Do You Get Help?

Frontier has somehow found a way to offer customers even less, by removing the comfort of talking to a human being when you’re having a problem with your flight. Look, when you get hit with nearly $225 in fees and refunds, something's gotta go.

That said, the company will now offer help via an online chatbot, social media channels or WhatsApp. If you need to talk to a person, you can do so via the company’s chat tool, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It can be found via the company’s website and mobile app.

Customers who call the customer service phone number will now hear an automated message that says, “At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible. We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently as well, which is why we make it easy to find what you need at Flyfrontier.com or on our mobile app. We also have a chat service available 24/7.”