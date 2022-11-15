Famed Las Vegas Strip Venue Sold

One of the most iconic places on the Las Vegas Strip has a new owner with big plans for this unique piece of Las Vegas history.

"What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" works as a marketing slogan, and it was sort of true in "The Hangover" movies, but the reality is that some Las Vegas decisions follow you home.

That late-night tattoo, for example, will forever remind you of both your love for the Tasmanian Devil, a heart with your soon-to-be ex's name in it, or some other bad choice that won't disappear on the plane.

The same is true for any diseases you might catch. And if you lose more money than you should at the casinos, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report, and other operators generally don't send it back to you with a note that says "glad you had a good time."

The most famous Las Vegas mistake -- one made famous in both "The Hangover" and the "Viva Ned Flanders" episode of "The Simpsons" -- is the ill-advised quickie Las Vegas wedding. That's a tradition that was recently famously exercised by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, a couple with a long, rocky history that pretty much sums up the Las Vegas wedding experience.

Now, the venue where J-Lo and B-Aff, got married, A Little White Wedding Chapel, has been sold. T

A Lot of Las Vegas Strip Weddings

Charolette Richards has owned A Little White Chapel, which is located at 1301 Las Vegas Blvd. South, since 1951. She originally put the business where over a million wedding ceremonies have been held up for sale at first in 2019. At the time, the business was listed for $12 million.

The chapel sits directly on the Las Vegas Strip and offers an acre of land as well as 15,802 square feet of commercial space.

“Today there is land nearby on Las Vegas Blvd that is currently listed at $30,000,000 an acre. At list price with an established business and global name recognition I feel this is an amazing value.” said listing agent Steven Khalilzadegn in the 2019 press release.

Richards, who owns the business and performs its most high-profile weddings, pulled the listing during the pandemic but put it back up for sale in Nov. 2021. A legendary Las Vegas figure, she served as the officiant for weddings of many stars including Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, Michael Jordan, and Britney Spears.

A Piece of Las Vegas Strip History Has a New Owner

The iconic piece of Las Vegas' past and present will also be part of its future. Cliff Evarts, CEO and founder of the Vegas Weddings matrimonial haven, has bought the property, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It will continue to operate as usual. Richards will be retiring but plans to still officiate some weddings.

No sale price was disclosed.

A Little White Wedding Chapel offers five indoor spaces to get married and also offers drive-through weddings (for people looking to make a lifelong commitment without actually getting out of the car). The drive-thru will be renamed Charolette’s Way in honor of the previous owner.

The business was built around catering to whatever wedding experience its customers wanted.

"At the Little White Wedding Chapel, we provide various wedding and ceremony packages to suit your budget and your preferences. Opt for a traditional romantic wedding with the Lover’s Package or renew your vows with the Honeymooner’s Package. Consider an exciting Las Vegas twist on a traditional wedding with our Elvis and Pink Cadillac Packages," the company shared on its website.