Drink of the Week: Chocolate Banana Banshee Martini on Norwegian Jade

Aggie from India shows us how to make a sweeter take on a classic drink that has become a cruise ship favorite.

Cruise-ship passengers tend to like tropical drinks, at least when they're sailing in warm weather climates.

Many order classics like daquiris, pina coladas, mojitos and other tropical favorites.

Most cruise lines, however, have leaned into mixology trends, where the definition of a martini has gone well beyond the classic vodka or gin variations. Calling a drink that's not spirit-forward a martini gives it a classier air while making it more accessible.

Many adults would balk at ordering a mudslide away from the pool deck or the beach, but would happily drink chocolate martinis all night long. There's a subtle difference between the frozen concoctions, which are popular when people have their bathing suits on, and the classier variations served at night in martini glasses.

Aggie from India joined Dennis Post from Postcard Travel Planning on Norwegian Jade to demonstrate a version of this growing trend.

Meet the Chocolate Banana Banshee Martini

Many cruise ships now have dedicated martini bars. The most famous of those are the chilled bars found on many Celebrity Cruises. At those popular bars, the bartenders put on a show and the menu offers dozens of takes on the classic drink.

Norwegian Jade offers multiple martini variants, and Aggie shows us one of the most popular drinks he makes, the Chocolate Banana Banshee Martini in the cruise line's signature O'Sheehan's Bar & Grill.

Chocolate Banana Banshee Martini recipe:

1.5 oz of Kettel One Vodka

1 oz Creme de Banana

1 oz Irish Creme

Pour into a tall, iced glass and shake.

Strain into a chilled martini glass

After the drink has been poured into the glass, Aggie has a few tricks left. He takes some half and half and whips it with grenadine to make a foam to cover half the glass. He then uses chocolate syrup to decorate the top of the drink (in this case adding chocolate hearts and the word "postcard" for Postcard Travel Planning).