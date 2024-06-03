Drink of the Week: Amalfi Coast on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

Celestai from the Philippines shows us how to make a potential new favorite drink at the Point & Feather Pub on Icon of the Seas.

Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, offers more than 100 new drinks that aren't served on other Royal Caribbean ships.

The cruise line has also introduced a number of new bars that mix alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages in an attempt to make every bar on board a family affair.

You can be on board for a week with an adult-beverage package and not make a dent in trying all of the new offerings.

Dennis and Amy Post, our Come Cruise With Me travel-agent partners, visited the Point & Feather Pub on Icon of the Seas to try two of the ship's adult-beverage offerings. Celestai, a bartender from the Philippines, took them through an Amalfi Coast and the drink of the moment, the espresso martini.

Amalfi Coast:

Pour into a short glass with ice:

1 ounce of Belvedere vodka

1 ounce of Limoncello

2 ounces of Q Elderflower tonic

1 ounce of Q Sparkling Grapefruit

"This is a very refreshing drink" shared Celestai as she garnished the drink with a slice of grapefruit and a lemon wedge.