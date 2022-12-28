Downtown Las Vegas Adding Unique Venue With a Historic Touch

Not every exciting development in Sin City happens on the Las Vegas Strip.

Downtown Las Vegas used to be the gritty answer to the people who thought the Strip had become too glitzy and fake.

The Fremont Street area has a number of casinos that hark back to the olden days, when the specials were cheap shrimp cocktail and prime rib, the gambling tables had lower limits and the clientele was, well, less glamorous.

Until a few years ago, the Fremont Street area was at its best a lively party with music, flowing drinks, and a lot to look at. At its worst, the area was a bit sketchy, filled with questionable street performers and with dark corners you maybe wanted to avoid.

That has changed a bit since the opening of Circa, a Strip-style resort casino that now serves as an anchor property for the downtown area. The new 21-and-over property remains respectful of old world Vegas while also giving higher-end clients a reason to not just visit downtown but stay there.

Circa serves as something of a model for how Las Vegas can be much more than the Strip, and that has been followed by other developments. One of those projects, a mix of retail, residential, and hotels, has a new restaurant concept set to open in February that's unlike anything else downtown, or even the Strip, has to offer.

Image source: Shutterstock

New Vegas Venue Offers a Nod to History

Las Vegas seems to embrace its past more than most American cities. Builders and property owners like to bring back legendary names -- as Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has done by rebranding its Bally's property to the iconic Horseshoe name, or in smaller ways, like the classic design touches used at Barry's Downtown Prime, the steakhouse at Circa.

Caesars Flamingo has the Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse while Horseshoe has Jack Binion's steak, Those are the most prominent examples, but Las Vegas is full of little nods to its history.

That's even more prominent downtown where efforts are made to preserve the past while embracing the future. It's a challenging balance but one that has made Downtown Las Vegas a unique area that offers something very different from the Strip.

Now, a new downtown restaurant opening in Symphony Park will borrow its name from one of the iconic neon signs on Fremont Street.

Welcome to Vic's Las Vegas

Named after Vegas Vic, the neon cowboy on Fremont Street, the new eatery will mix an Italian menu with a gaming bar and sports lounge, as well as live jazz. That's a unique mix, as jazz is an American art form more associated with cajun food. But Las Vegas makes any combination possible.

The project, which will open in February, was originally planned for summer 2021, but construction delays slowed the project, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"Vic's is the newest addition to Symphony Park and will add intimate dining, a lively bar, and legendary jazz acts to Downtown Las Vegas this November," the new venue said on its website. "With a capacity of more than 300, Vic's spans 8,500 square feet and will feature a grand dining room overlooking the main stage."

Mark DiMartino, a Las Vegas culinary legend, will lead the kitchen.

"DiMartino brings his legendary talents, rooted in Italian cuisine, to the dining room with freshly made pasta, unique pizza recipes, and, of course, Vic's Signature Chicken," the company said.

The venue is on track for its February opening and is currently hiring staff.

