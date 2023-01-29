Donald Trump's Las Vegas Strip Hotel Gets a Dubious Honor

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed some of the most famous and visually appealing buildings in the United States and the world, including Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pa., and the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Building designers often will try to emulate Wright's work when drafting plans for a new structure, hoping to create a building that will one day be considered classic architecture.

Unfortunately, not all buildings will be visually appealing once completed. Sometimes, some of the most important commissioned works end up being considered a disaster by architectural critics once they are finished. And some of them are so bad that they make the Ugliest Buildings in the World list.

U.K. building supply company Buildworld did some research on buildings around the world that are often said to be ugly and tracked down all the design-themed tweets they could find on the buildings on Twitter. Buildworld then used a sentiment analysis tool called HuggingFace to analyze the percentage of tweets that were negative about each building's design and came up with a list, according to its website.

The ugliest buildings around the world, but outside of the U.S., included the No. 1 ugliest building, Scottish Parliament Building in Edinburgh, Scotland. Others on the list included Newport Station, Newport Wales; Preston Train Station, Preston, England; and Ryugyong Hotel, Phyongyang, North Korea. The remaining six ugliest buildings are in the U.S.

Image source: Shutterstock

Here's a Very Unflattering List

The second ugliest building in the world also happens to be the No. 1 ugliest in the U.S. --the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. The U.S. No. 2 ugliest building is the world's fourth ugliest building -- Boston City Hall in Boston.

The sixth ugliest building in the world is the third ugliest building in the U.S. --the Verizon Building in New York City. The fourth ugliest building in the U.S. is the eighth ugliest worldwide -- the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein might be proud of that.

The ninth ugliest building in the world is also the fifth ugliest in the U.S. -- Denver International Airport. The list of the remaining U.S. ugliest buildings includes No. 7, US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis; No. 8, Thompson Center in Chicago; No. 9, Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas; and at No. 10, the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

Donald Trump Has a New Honor

Former President Donald Trump has been a well-known real estate magnate since before his presidency, all the way through his presidency and after his presidency to present day. His real estate holdings during his presidency were controversial as his critics claim that Trump violated the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution by allegedly profiting off his business holdings while President.

Trump has an extensive list of real estate holdings, including office, residential and hotel buildings, as well as golf courses in the U.S. and around the world. Trump and the Trump Organization own some of the over three dozen properties associated with the former president, but the lion's share are affiliated under licensing agreements.

One of the Trump-owned properties, the gold Trump International Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, has the dubious honor of ranking the No. 10 ugliest building in the world and the sixth ugliest building in the U.S. The hotel doesn't include a casino, but you may find some lower priced rooms than many of the hotel casinos on the Strip.