United Airlines makes a points change travelers will like

Those trying to collect points with an airline know just hard (or, more precisely, how expensive) it can be to both earn enough for a free flight and break through to the frequent flyer level at which one gets the best benefits such as early boarding and lounge access.

At most airlines, earning enough points for a free domestic flight in one direction requires spending at least two thousand dollars on flights and other in-flight services with the airline in a single calendar year. In some cases, customers can also transfer over miles spent with a partner airline or earn points faster by using certain credit cards or purchasing through promotions launched by the airline.

As point collection usually applies individually to each traveler, United Airlines (UAL) is taking a major step toward faster redemption by allowing customers to pool some of their miles with friends and family members.

United Airlines launched a number of new flights to Portugal for the busy summer season. Shutterstock

New offer to help 'connect to the destinations and moments that matter most'

While pooling will not help one earn status faster, the airline is now allowing up to five members of its MileagePlus loyalty program to put the miles they earned into a collective pool from which the members can redeem both individual and group flights.

More Travel:

"MileagePlus miles pooling further reinforces United’s position as the leader in family and group travel and gives our members more flexibility to use their miles while making it easier to connect to the destinations and moments that matter most, with the people that matter most," MileagePlus Chief Operating Officer Luc Bondar said in a statement to Travel And Leisure magazine.

Here is how to start pooling United miles with family and friends

While some low-cost carriers have such a feature, Bondar claims that United is the first major U.S. airline to give its rewards members this option.