State Department issues warning against growing travel destination

The U.S. embassy warns of the "risks of terrorism and kidnapping."

Working with local embassies to monitor the 195 recognized nations around the world for how safe they are for American tourists to visit, the U.S. State Department regularly issues warnings around everything from rising crime and terrorism risk to natural disasters.

Over the last few months, the government agency reissued its alert on the rising homicide rates in Jamaica, issued a new "do not travel" advisory for the town of Reynosa in Mexico and reiterated the risk of terrorist attacks in European capitals such as Paris and Berlin especially during peak travel periods like the now-past Olympics.

On Sept. 13, the U.S. Embassy in Kenya sent out a new alert telling American visitors to Nairobi to "exercise increased caution due to the risks of terrorism and kidnapping."

'Locations frequented by U.S. citizens and other foreign tourists' at particular risk, embassy says

"Locations frequented by U.S. citizens and other foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya continue to be targets to terrorists," the embassy note reads. "Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists."

The note was issued to remind travelers of heightened risk around anniversaries of certain past attacks such as the Sept. 21, 2013 shooting at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi and last year's Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Those who are in or soon traveling to the country are advised to be aware of their surroundings and "stay alert in locations frequented by tourists/foreigners" while also avoiding crowds, local demonstrations and other areas with a heightened risk of attack.

Tourism to Kenya is still growing at lightning-speed

But despite certain security risks, tourism to Kenya from the U.S. and other Western countries has also been on a steep incline.

The Asian continent's largest low-cost carrier AirAsia has recently named growing tourism behind a brand-new flight between the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur and Nairobi while Kenya's government also recently made the call to get rid of all visa requirements for international tourists coming for a short visit. Instead, visitors of any nationality now need to submit an electronic application prior to the visit.

"Kenya has a simple message to humanity: welcome home," Kenyan President William Ruto said in a December speech celebrating the country's 60-year independence from Great Britain.

Numbers published by the Kenya Tourism Board show that the number of international visitors to the country grew by 21.3% between the first halves of 2023 and 2024, while the country's tourism industry is expected to grow by more than 9% in the next year.

Kenya and fellow African nation Ghana were also recently named as trending destinations in travel platform Kayak's summer 2024 travel check-in report on which flights travelers are searching for and booking.

"If you're less worried about budget and more invested in being on-trend — then head to Africa," the report's authors conclude. "Just as we predicted, interest in destinations to the Saharan continent is on the rise, making it our number one trending region for summer."