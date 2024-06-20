JetBlue promises not to make this key thing more expensive

While low-cost airlines began the model of selling a base seat without any "extras" such as baggage or confirmed seats, this type of fare class is increasingly being picked up by mainstream airlines as a quiet way to get more money from travelers.

Canada's second-largest airline WestJet recently announced a new "ultra basic" fare in which travelers can bring only a small personal item that can fit underneath the seat while United Airlines' (UAL) Basic Economy fare also does not include a carry-on suitcase on flights within the U.S. While some low-cost airlines have tried to charge even for a single purse, the standard is to allow a personal item like a backpack but not a suitcase that meets carry-on dimensions for other classes.

While its lowest Blue Basic fare currently requires passengers to check carry-ons for $65, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) just announced that it will start including it free of charge for flights taking place on or after September 6.

JetBlue wants bargain-seeking customers to see it as 'the easy winner'

"Carry-on bags are an important part of travel to customers, and when presented with a choice between JetBlue's award-winning service and another carrier's basic offering, we want JetBlue to be the easy winner," JetBlue President Marty St. George said in a statement. "We're always looking for ways to evolve our offering in response to customer preferences. This is a win-win as we improve the customer experience and keep JetBlue competitive in our industry."