The CEO made clear that X (Twitter) owner Elon Musk has crossed a line, and he explains why the company must sometimes take political stands.

Bob Iger does not seek out fights.

Walt Disney's CEO has made clear that he's not looking to make new enemies or do anything that would limit the company's potential audience.

The two-time Mouse House boss, however, has never been shy about defending his company against attacks. That's reflected in its longstanding battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who stripped Walt Disney (DIS) of its special district that gave the company governance over the land Disney World sits on.