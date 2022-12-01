Disney's Epcot Brings Back Guest-Favorite Attraction

Walt Disney World's Epcot has never been known as a great thrill ride theme park. Rides and attractions at the Florida park that first opened in 1982 have been more geared toward adults with the World Showcase collection of areas with themes of different countries and various themed pavilions sponsored by corporations.

Epcot has a few rides to offer younger thrill-seeking adults or teens, such as recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the always popular Test Track, presented by Chevrolet and maybe even Soarin' Around the World.

For younger kids, Epcot offers the extremely popular Frozen Ever After ride in the Norway Pavilion or maybe Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros in the Mexico Pavilion.

Adults will often head to the World Showcase, featuring 11 different pavilions representing countries including Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Norway, United Kingdom and United States. Each of these areas include shopping, drinking, dining and certain attractions related to each specific country.

Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Epcot consists of 305 acres, almost three times the size of Disney World's Magic Kingdom. With all of the required walking from country to country at Epcot, guests have plenty of opportunities to stop at pavilions to sit down and rest with a drink, snack or a meal.

Disney

Epcot Festivals Offer Unique Events

The international theme park also presents four different festivals throughout the year to provide guests with interesting exhibits and high quality musical acts, as well as a break from walking around the massive property.

Currently, Epcot is featuring the International Festival of Holidays through Dec. 30. The festival includes a Candlelight Processional, special dining packages, holiday foods, snacks and drinks and well as holiday-themed gifts and merchandise.

Earlier in the year from July 14-Nov. 19, 2022, Epcot featured the International Food & Wine Festival, offering special foods and beverages around the park's global marketplaces, family activities and live music. Prior to the Food & Wine Festival, Epcot sponsored the International Flower & Garden Festival March 22-July 4, 2022, with gardens, exhibits and sculptures and various dishes, desserts and beverages.

The fourth event that Epcot presents is the Epcot International Festival of the Arts which runs Jan. 13-Feb. 20, 2023, and includes culinary arts, performing arts and visual arts. As part of the festival, the theme park is bringing back its popular annual Disney on Broadway Concert Series in the American Gardens Theatre.

Top Performers Take the Stage

Disney on Broadway will feature two Broadway performers staging three shows each day at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. This year's lineup includes 12 Broadway stars who have performed in Disney musicals on Broadway in New York.

Leading off the series are Kara Lindsay and Kevin Massey on Jan. 13, 15, 16, 19 and 20. Lindsay has played Katherine Plumber in "Newsies" at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway, as well as Glinda in "Wicked." Massey has played the title role in "Tarzan" in the original production at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway.

Next, Arielle Jacobs, who played Princess Jasmine in "Aladdin" from 2018-2020 at the New Amsterdam Theatre and her older brother Adam Jacobs, who originated the title role in "Aladdin" from 2014-2017, will perform Jan. 14, 17, 18, 21 and 22 at Epcot.

Patti Murin, who played Princess Anna in "Frozen" in 2018 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway, and Robert Creighton, who played Weselton in "Frozen" from March 2018-Aug. 2019 at the St. James Theatre, perform Jan. 23, 25, 26, 29, 30, Feb. 2 and 3 at Epcot.

Mandy Gonzalez, who has performed in "Aida" and "Wicked" on Broadway, and L. Steven Taylor who played Mufasa in "The Lion King" on Broadway, perform Jan. 24, 27, 28, 31, Feb. 1, 4 and 5.

Ashley Brown, who originated the title character in "Mary Poppins" on Broadway in 2006, and Michael James Scott, who played Genie in "Aladdin" on Broadway in 2013 perform Feb. 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 16 and 17.

Kissy Simmons, who played Nala in "The Lion King" on Broadway in 2003, and Josh Strickland who played the title role in "Tarzan" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in 2006, perform Feb. 7, 10, 11, 14, 15, 18 and 19.

A special final performance will be held Feb. 20 with Brown, Scott, Simmons and Strickland.