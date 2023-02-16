Disney Theme Park Has Bad News About a New Attraction

Disney has postponed the opening of a major attraction at one of its popular theme parks.

Fans of Walt Disney Co. theme parks are in constant anticipation of the opening of new rides and attractions and spend a lot of time planning their trips to parks, buying admission tickets and getting their reservations lined up.

Both Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., have big development projects underway, including new rides and attractions under construction and existing rides under refurbishment, reconstruction and retheming.

Disney World's Magic Kingdom will open its much-anticipated Tron Lightcycle/Run thrill ride on April 4 in Tomorrowland, but Disney World Cast Members began previewing the ride on Feb. 6 and will continue trying out the ride through March 3. Annual Passholders will get a chance to preview the ride sometime in March after Cast Members finish their early runs and before the general public can ride starting April 4.

Despite reports of design issues that are preventing some people with larger body dimensions from riding Tron during preview rides, Disney's (DIS) Magic Kingdom is still on schedule to open the ride April 4.

Disneyland closed its popular Indiana Jones Adventure ride in Adventureland on Jan. 9, 2023, for refurbishment with plans for completion and reopening in the spring of 2023. Disneyland on Feb. 12 said that it would reopen Indiana Jones on March 26, but WDW News Today noted the next day that the calendar for the ride says it will be closed that day and open on March 27.

Both Splash Mountain rides at Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Disneyland have been closed for retheming to Tiana's Bayou Adventure and will reopen in late 2024, Disney said. The ride will be unveiled with a new theme based on Disney's animated feature "Princess and the Frog."

Disneyland Delays Opening of Toontown

Disneyland Resort's biggest development plans are the overhaul of Mickey's Toontown land at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., which has been closed since March 9, 2022, and was set to reopen March 8, 2023. However, an atmospheric river recently brought huge storms to Southern California, which interfered with the reconstruction of Mickey's Toontown in Disneyland and forced a postponement of the reopening until March 19.

When Mickey's Toontown reopens, guests will be able to hop on Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla. In addition to the new Mickey & Minnie ride, Toontown will unveil a park area known as CenTOONial Park that will include a new centerpiece Mickey fountain as well as a children's play area, Goofy's How-to-Play Yard.

Other refurbished attractions that guests can enjoy, and have been around since Toontown opened in January 1993, include Chip 'n' Dale's Gadget Coaster and the ever-popular Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin. Guests can also stroll over to Mickey's House or Minnie's House for a meet and greet. Toontown also offers a couple of dining venues with Cafe Daisy and Good Boy! Grocers.

In addition to the new Toontown attractions, Disneyland has kicked off the Disney100 celebration with the new Wondrous Journeys fireworks show at Disneyland and World of Color -- One nighttime spectacular at California Adventure. The celebration will expand later in the year to its theme parks around the world with new décor, specialty food and beverages, character appearances and more.