Disneyland makes a major change that visitors may not like

The theme park has just announced some major adjustments to multiple tickets.

If you plan to visit Disneyland (DIS) anytime soon, you are in for an unpleasant surprise.

The theme park has just made a major adjustment to its prices at a time when visitors are sinking into financial debt to afford Disney vacations.

Disneyland's new ticket prices

According to Disneyland's latest price hike, 1-Day tickets increased by up to 6.2%, or $12, depending on the ticket.

The cheapest 1-Day ticket will remain at $104, while the other tiers will rise by between $7 to $12.

A 4-day ticket is now $474, a $29 increase from the previous price, and a 5-day ticket is now $511, a $31 increase from the previous price.

Disneyland’s Magic Key Passes faced the highest price increases, rising by between $100 and $125, depending on the pass type. Also, monthly payment plans for the passes rose by up to $10.44 per month.

In addition, Disneyland visitors who are looking to skip long lines with a Lightning Lane Multipass will also have to pay extra as the price jumped from $30 to $32.

All these price increases went into effect on Oct. 9. To soften the blow of higher ticket prices, Disneyland announced that it is reintroducing its $50 Kid’s Ticket and offering additional savings on hotels.

“There is nothing like a visit to Disneyland Resort,” said Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good. “We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year to welcome as many families as possible.”

The last time Disney raised the price of Disneyland tickets was in late 2023 when Disney hiked ticket prices at both Disneyland and Disney World by between $5 and $65.

Consumers are falling into debt to pay for Disney trips

Disneyland’s latest price hikes come during a time when visitors are falling into debt to pay for trips at Disney theme parks.

According to a recent survey by LendingTree, about 65% of the survey respondents said that food and beverages at Disney parks were a significant expense, while 48% highlighted transportation and 47% said accommodations.

Also, the survey found that 24% of visitors and 45% of parents who visit Disney theme parks have gone into financial debt to cover the cost of their trips, and unexpectedly high costs were listed as a major factor.

Gavin Doyle, founder of MickeyVisit.com, claims that timing is key when it comes to catching lower prices and deals for visits to Disneyland and Disney World (It is also important to note that ticket prices at Disney theme parks can change, depending on the day of the week or time of year).

“There continue to be options for guests to prioritize a budget vacation over the most optimally timed vacation,” said Doyle. “If you are willing to travel on weekdays during the less popular months of the year or be reactive to Disney's deals throughout the year, you'll be rewarded with lower prices on tickets and deals on hotels in the area.”

Disneyland ticket prices have skyrocketed over the past 10 years

Over the past 10 years, costs for Disneyland tickets have increased significantly. For example, the highest-priced 1-Day ticket has increased by about 114% since 2014, according to a recent analysis from Mickey Visit.

Also, Disneyland’s 5-Day Park Hopper ticket has skyrocketed by a whopping 101.97% since 2014.

Doyle claims that Disneyland's latest price increases coincide with an increase in demand.

“All of these increases come at a time when in-person entertainment is more popular than ever and demand (and Disneyland crowds) remains strong,” said Doyle. “It is also at a time when cast member wages are going up, Disney is investing in expanding their attractions with new rides for Disneyland, and the theme parks business is being relied on by The Walt Disney Company as a whole to drive higher profits for the entire company.”

The theme park's latest price increases also come after Disney revealed in its second-quarter earnings report for 2024 that while its revenue at its theme parks in the U.S. increased by 3% year-over-year, its operating income (how much a company makes after expenses) in the sector decreased by 6%.