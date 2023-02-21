Disney World Has a Genie+ Problem (The Theme Park Giant May Not See it That Way)

You don't have to pay extra, but if you don't your day at the Mouse House's Florida theme parks likely won't be nearly as fun.

Walt Disney (DIS) has struggled with profitability since the covid pandemic. Demand for its United States theme parks -- Disney World and Disneyland -- remains very high and the company has struggled with how to best monetize the parks while also delivering a decent experience to guests paying a minimum of $109 for access to a single park.

The problem is that Disney (at least at the four parks that make up Disney World) has created a system where basic admission doesn't get you very much. Yes, you can get into Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom, but entering the parks is only part of the problem.

On most days, Disney World's parks -- despite the company keeping capacity below where it was before the pandemic -- are so crowded that lines for any ride routinely have a wait time that's over 60 minutes. That's essentially because Disney's variable pricing, where tickets for a single-park admission now cost between $109 and $189, have smoothed out demand.

By pricing less desirable days (non-holidays, weekdays when it's not a school vacation) cheaper, the company has made those days more attractive for people on a budget. That's smart, but it has also created a situation where all four Disney World theme parks are always crowded.

That's an issue because Disney replaced its free FastPass+ system in October 2022 replacing it with the added-fee Genie+ system. The company wants people to view the new service as an add-on or a bonus that makes their trip better.

The reality is that unless you love long lines or don't really like rides, Genie+ is an absolutely essential purchase if you want to have a positive experience at Disney World.

Image source: Daniel Kline/TheStreet

Here's How Disney's Genie+ Works

Most people visit Disney rarely -- maybe even only once. That makes the trip a sort of once-in-a-lifetime spare-no-expense experience (which is something Disney is counting on). Under the old FastPass+ system, every ticketholder was able to reserve three rides (or experiences like shows and character meet and greets) before their trip.

Disney World resort guests were able to make their reservations earlier (60 days out) while regular ticket holders and annual passholders could make reservations 30 days in advance. You may not have gotten every ride you wanted or might have had to pick times that weren't your first choice, but you went to the park knowing that no matter how long the lines were, you would be able to have three rides or experiences guaranteed.