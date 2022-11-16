Disney World Raises Ticket Prices, Drops Something Visitors Hate

Nobody likes a price increase, but Disney is making a big change for some customers that they will love.

When the Walt Disney Co. in October raised the prices of Disneyland Resort admission tickets, fans of Disney World theme parks knew it was just a matter of time before the Mouse House would also raise entry prices in Orlando, Fla.

Disney World had already increased the prices of food and beverages, including alcoholic beverages where served, in October. Most increases were small like 20 cents more for Columbia Harbor House chicken strips, 30 cents more for a Casey’s Corner Walt’s chili all-beef foot-long hot dog, 50 cents more for a Pecos Bill cheeseburger and in certain cases, $1 more, such as for Crystal Palace house-made white sangria. The Be Our Guest Enchantée Champagne Brut Bottle price was one of the higher increases as its price rose from $79 to $85.

Disneyland Resort had also already increased some food and beverage prices in August, which included increases of 40 cents more for a bottle of Coke, 50 Cents more for a Dole Whip and a dollar more for a turkey leg at $12.99, according to wdwnt.com.

Image source: Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images

Price Increase Higher Than Inflation

Disneyland Resort's admission price to enter either iconic Disneyland or California Adventure remains as low as $104 (five bucks lower than Disney World) on a low-demand date for a one-park, one-day ticket, but Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report on Oct. 11 spiked the admission for a high-demand date up to $179, which is 9% higher than the previous highest ticket price of $164. That's higher than the October Consumer Price Index increase of 7.7%.

Anyone who wishes to visit both Disneyland Resort parks in a day on a one-day Park Hopper are going to pay a little more than before for the privilege of seeing both Disneyland and California Adventure. The least expensive one-day Park Hopper on a low-demand day rose from $164 to $169. The high-demand price for a one-day hopper is $244.

Disney World Ticket Price More Than Disneyland

As expected, Disney World on Nov. 15 rolled out increased prices, which take effect on Dec. 8 and top out higher than the Disneyland Resort at $189. However, if guests move quickly and buy tickets before Dec. 8, they can reserve tickets at $159 or less for the Orlando theme parks.

The new prices for Disney World parks' one-day, one-park tickets will vary for each park, as listed by The Points Guy. Animal Kingdom will be the least expensive, ranging from $109 to $159; Epcot will cost $114 to $179; Hollywood Studios from $124 to $179; and Magic Kingdom $124 to $189.

Disney parks have halted new annual pass sales for the past year with no word on when they will resume. But existing passholders will be paying more. Disneyland's new Inspire annual pass costs $200 more at $1,599; the Believe Key rose $150 to $1,099, and the Enchanted Key and Imagine Key pass prices rose $50 each.

Disney World's annual pass renewals include an Incredi-Pass increase of $100 to $1,399; Sorcerer $70 to $969; and Pirate $50 to $749.

Disney World also has made a change to its ticketing system that visitors will like. Guests who purchase one-day, one-park tickets for specific parks on specific dates will automatically receive a reservation to enter the park at the time of the purchase of the ticket. However, visitors will still need to make their own reservations for multiday tickets or annual pass visits.

The park reservation system has operated since Disney parks reopened after the covid pandemic shutdowns in 2020.