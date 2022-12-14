Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

If you're going to Disney World soon, better check to make sure your favorite rides are open and operating.

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience.

Disney theme parks have ramped up construction and refurbishment projects over past year that will continue into 2023.

Mickey's Toontown land at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. Tarzan's Treehouse in Disneyland's Adventureland closed in September 2021 for retheming, but a reopening date has not been set.

As for construction projects for new rides, Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando is at the final stages of test runs for its Tron Lightcycle Power Run ride with plans to open in Spring 2023.

Song of the South-themed Splash Mountain will be in operation at Disney World's Magic Kingdom until its last day on Jan. 22, 2023, as the ride will be closed starting Jan. 23 to be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a "Princess and the Frog" theme.

Disneyland is also planning to close its Splash Mountain ride for the same re-theming, but has yet to announce official closure and remodel start dates. Most fans speculate that because Disneyland plans to close its popular Indiana Jones Adventure ride in Adventureland on Jan. 9, 2023, for refurbishment, the park will wait until after the work has been completed in the spring of 2023 before shutting down Splash Mountain for its transformation.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Hits the Brakes

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a fast, gold mine-themed roller coaster-style ride at Disney World's Magic Kingdom, will shut down on Jan. 9 for refurbishment, but will reopen in just a few days on Jan. 14, BlogMickey reported. No significant changes are expected. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at the Magic Kingdom last closed Feb. 14-18, 2022, for routine maintenance.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland has also closed for a few days at a time for refurbishments in recent years, though it closed for a longer period from Sept. 7-Nov. 2, 2021, for major work.

Other Disney Attractions Temporarily Closed

Kali River Rapids at Disney World's Animal Kingdom has a more extensive refurbishment planned and will close from Jan. 9 until sometime in late February. Disney has not yet revealed a definite reopening date for the ride.

Disneyland will close the "it's a small world" ride Jan. 9-19 to remove the annual holiday overlay and will replace the holiday music with the ride's traditional song. The iconic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln attraction is closing for refurbishment on Jan. 9 with a reopening date not determined, Undercover Tourist reports.

At California Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers will close Jan. 17-23 for refurbishment, Grizzly River Run will shut down from Jan. 9 until sometime in the spring for refurbishment And Mickey's PhilharMagic closes Jan. 24 until an undetermined date.

Other Disney World temporary closures include Enchanted Tales with Belle and the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom and The American Adventure at Epcot. Disney’s Hollywood Studios has temporarily closed Voyage of the Little Mermaid, Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple and For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.