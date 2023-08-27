The theme park giant made a move some people have just noticed in its quick-serve restaurants that theme park visitors aren’t happy about.

Food might be as important to the Disney World experience as rides, shows, and characters. Even people who aren't visiting the parks specifically for a culinary experience end up with heavy exposure to the theme park complex's restaurants because, in a long day spent in the Florida sun, you need to eat and drink.

Most people who visit a Walt Disney (DIS) theme park, however, see food as part of the experience. All four Disney World parks offer unique eating experiences at all price points.

You can have a fine dining meal at any of the company's Florida parks, but you can also pick up food at a kiosk. Epcot has become the focal point of the Disney World dining experience as there is nearly always some sort of festival at the park which brings dozens of pop-up dining locations.

Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios don't have as many kiosks, aside from the ones selling snacks and desserts, but they do offer a lot of quick-serve restaurants. These are popular choices for people who need to eat but don't necessarily want a dining experience.

Disney World has made its quick-serve restaurants even quicker since the social distancing days of the covid pandemic. They offer app-based ordering where your order can be ready for you as you walk into the restaurant.

That's a wonderful convenience for park visitors, but Disney's latest move is the opposite of that. The theme park giant has made a change that's less convenient for Disney World visitors, but is a money saver and (maybe) a money maker for the company.

Disney World offers fine and casual dining. Image source: Walt Disney

Disney takes away a key dining convenience

In recent years, food has become an even bigger revenue driver at Disney World. The company has used a mix of smaller portions and price increases to protect its margins amid higher costs.

Disney does not make any change without an eye on the bottom line and its latest unannounced dining update is good for the company and bad for customers. Theme Park Tourist spotted and reported on the unpleasant change.