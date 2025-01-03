Disney World hopes to win back consumers with generous offer

Last year, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando frustrated some of its guests after implementing a series of price increases during a time when Disney (DIS) vacations are putting some visitors into debt.

In October, Disney World increased prices for annual passes by between $30 and $100, depending on the pass type, and also hiked prices for food and beverages at several dining locations.

🎁 Buy 1 Year and Get 1 Year FREE on TheStreet Pro. Act now before it's gone ⏰

For example, at Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom, breakfast for adults increased from $69 to $74; breakfast for children rose from $42 to $45. Dinner at Chef Mickey’s at Disney’s Contemporary Resort increased from $66 to $69 for adults and jumped from $41 to $44 for children.

Disney World also faced backlash from consumers in October after it revealed menu prices for its Cake Bake Shop Bakery at EPCOT, which included $22 for a slice of cake and $8 for a single scoop of ice cream. Some consumers on social media called the prices "obscene," and since then, Disney World has lowered prices for a few items on the menu.

Disney World unveils brand-new perk

Now, it appears that Disney World is making it known that it hears consumers loudly and clearly regarding their frustration over high prices for food and beverages.

In a recent announcement, the theme park revealed that it will be offering guests who purchase select vacation packages this year a free dining plan.

The dining plan includes one quick-service meal, one table-service meal and one snack or nonalcoholic beverage per night of stay. It also includes one resort-refillable drink mug.

Guests at the Magic Kingdom break out ponchos at Cinderella Castle as bands of weather from Hurricane Helene move through Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Florida, on Sept. 26, 2024. Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images

The perk applies to guests who purchase a non-discounted 3-night, 3-day Disney World vacation package that includes a room and a theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option between Jan. 2 and Feb. 10.

The offer is valid for arrivals between May 27 to June 26, 2025, and July 7 to Aug. 6, 2025.

More Disney:

“We’ve heard from so many of you who have enjoyed special offers featuring our dining plans in past years, and by popular demand, we’re introducing our latest deal to help you save and enjoy your favorite Disney eats on future 2025 vacations,” said Disney World Communications Manager Victoria Zicari in a blog post announcing the offer.

Disney's theme parks facing weaker demand

The move from Disney World comes after a survey from LendingTree last year revealed that 24% of consumers have gone into financial debt in order to fund a Disney trip. For consumers who are parents of children younger than 18, that figure increased to 45%.

Consumers in the survey listed unexpected high costs as a major factor that contributed to their debt with 65% claiming that Disney’s in-park food and beverages cost “significantly more” than they budgeted for.

It appears that consumer frustration over Disney’s high prices may have recently had a negative impact at its theme parks.

In August, Disney warned that during the third quarter, it started to see a “moderation of consumer demand” at its theme parks that “exceeded” its previous expectations.