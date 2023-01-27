Disney World Has a New, Free Family Activity

The theme park giant rarely gives you something for nothing, but it has added an event families will love.

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report advertisements often feature families having the times of their lives at its theme parks. It's no wonder. They are selling a good product that many visitors enjoy all year long.

The Magic Kingdom's various parks are popular destinations for many reasons. The experience resembles being in a completely different world, complete with a lavish castle underneath a nighttime fireworks display. Disney World offers Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and two water parks, as well as an ESPN facility.

It also offers Disney Springs, a massive shopping, dining and entertainment destination that offers something unique -- it does not cost you any money to get it.

Disney Springs Kids Club Opens

Disney Springs, formerly known as Downtown Disney, has neighborhoods, restaurants and stores.

Now it's adding a new feature called Disney Springs Kids Club, opening on Jan. 28.

"Saturday mornings at Disney Springs are about to get a whole lot more fun!" shared the Disney Parks Blog. "Our entertainment team has been hard at work curating a lineup of high-energy, engaging performers to get the whole family up on their feet, moving and grooving."

The blog says it will take place at Waterview Park every Saturday morning starting at 10:30 a.m.

The acts will vary each week, but things will start off with Wassalou, an Afropop band that usually can be found inside the Animal Kingdom theme park.

"They’re taking their show on the road to our side of town, bringing trademark energy and style to Disney Springs Kids Club," explains the blog. "Pick up bongos, maracas and more, while you play and dance along in the drum circle. Or, boogie down with Flight Crew Jump Rope at a high-energy dance party featuring dazzling jump-rope routines and thrilling acrobatics. The best part? The crew will have you jumping along like a pro in no time."