Disney World Has a Surprising Offer for 'Star Wars' Fans

The Mouse House has leaned heavily into Star Wars and it wants its fans to embrace the company and its theme parks.

The near-religious devotion that fans of “Star Wars” have to their cherished franchise can range from inspiring to bewildering, depending on the context.

When the trailer for “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace,” dropped in late 1998, millions of people paid full ticket prices for the movie the trailer was attached to, leaving as soon as they watched the tease of the then-anticipated prequels.

If there is a “Star Wars” film in theaters, there’s a very strong chance it will make a billion dollars and be the highest-grossing film of the year, unless it’s a complete, audience-alienating debacle like “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Two films in the franchise are comfortably nestled in Box Office Mojo’s list of the 20 films with the Top Lifetime Grosses, and if we were to adjust for inflation, those totals might arguably include even more films from the world of Yoda.

Like many fandoms, the "Star Wars" one has a dark side, as seen by the racist attacks sent to actors of color, including Moses Ingram in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and Kelly Marie Tran in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” by fans that felt that more inclusion was somehow ruining the franchise.

The Business of Star Wars

In 2017, “Star Wars” merchandise sales hit an astounding total of $262 billion. It's a fanbase more than willing to spend money to prove its devotion, so much so that the $4 billion that Disney paid to acquire Lucasfilm in 2012 has already been recouped.

When Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report bought Lucasfilm, it didn’t just purchase the right to make more films, but also merchandising rights. While “Star Wars” never lacked for merchandise, Disney took it to a completely different level upon closing the purchase, eventually opening the immersive experience “Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge,” in 2019, a special area of both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World.

As TheStreet's Daniel Kline noted, “When you're in Galaxy's Edge on the fictional planet of Batuu, you can't see the rest of Hollywood Studios. You're essentially in the Star Wars universe surrounded by aliens, a slightly different language, and a cast of characters that's about to get bigger.”

The crown jewel of Galaxy’s Edge is the Galactic Starcruiser, an immersive hotel that features interactive storylines, the ability to wield a lightsaber against a droid, and the eye-popping price tag of $4,809 for a party of two, and $5,999 for a party of four -- for a two-day, two-night experience.

Introduced in September of last year, the Starcruiser was a hit with fans, who gobbled up all the available bookings, even if it also earned Disney plenty of criticism for the high price. (Let’s not even get into the fact that Disney is also offering a cocktail for the same price as a hotel stay … and it’s non-alcoholic to boot!)

Now that most of the hardcore Star Wars fans have booked a stay, Disney has drummed up a discount deal that might make it a bit more tempting for people on the fence about boarding the Starcruiser.

Disney Offers a Public Discount

Disney has released a partial 2023 bookings calendar for the “Galactic Starcruiser” experience. If you are on a budget, we’re sorry to say that the Mouse isn’t offering a discount on “Galactic Starcruiser" just yet.

But, Disney has offered a deal, the first one related to the new attraction where you can save up to $700 on a two-night Disney hotel stay either right before or right after a two-night voyage on the Galactic Starcruiser.

This offer is valid between February 5 and September 30, and it varies per resort, as noted by The Points Guy:

Save $350 per night at Disney's Beach Club Resort, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

Save $250 per night at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney's BoardWalk Inn, Disney's Contemporary Resort, Disney's Polynesian Village Resort or Disney's Wilderness Lodge.

Save $150 per night at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

So, you’re not actually going to save money on one of Disney’s most expensive experiences. If you’re on a tight budget, this might not move your needle, and understandably so.

But this discount might be appealing to some Disney fans. While some people opt for a fancy weekend getaway, if you wanted to spend some time at a regular Disney resort in addition to cruising around the galaxy, this package does offer a value.

And as The Points Guy points out, “For Disney, it can keep guests' vacation dollars in the ‘Disney bubble’ for even longer and allows them to do so without actually dropping the price of the Starcruiser.”